51-Year-Old Kickboxing Star KO'd in Shocking End to 10-Year Streak
113-fight kickboxing veteran and former K-1 legend Jerome Le Banner realized the end of his 10-year winning streak on October 5, after succumbing to a devastating head kick.
51-year-old Le Banner came up against 33-year-old Japanese kickboxer K-Jee in the main event of K-1 World GP 2024 in Osaka. K-Jee would snap a five-fight losing streak by knocking Le Banner out with a vicious head kick in the first round. Video below:
K-Jee set up the attack by blitzing Le Banner with a multi-punch combination, mixing his targets to the body and the head. Once Le Banner backed up to the ropes, K-Jee ended his onslaught with a high head kick, which caught Le Banner across the face, putting him out cold.
The knockout marks possibly the last fight in Le Banner's illustrious fighting career.
