Surprising UFC Name Being Favored to Secure Shot at Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus Du Plessis' coach has made a surprising choice for his fighter's next title defense.
Du Plessis lays claim to the UFC Middleweight Championship. He's coming off his first successful title defense against Israel Adesanya. After securing a submission finish, Du Plessis hopes to continue adding to his resume once the calendar rolls over to 2025.
"Stillknocks'" coach, Morne Visser, has an idea of when the185-pound ruler will return to the Octagon and who will be standing opposite him on fight night.
Dricus du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker 2? Coach Thinks It'll Happen Next Year
During an appearance on Submission Radio, Visser revealed that the goal is to get Dricus Du Plessis prepared for his next title defense in February.
"I had a conversation actually yesterday with Dricus and I said to him, 'There's only one thing certain at this stage. Only one thing, and that's that we've got to be ready to fight in Sydney in February.'"
Visser thinks a Robert Whittaker victory over Khamzat Chimaev later this month would set the stage for a massive middleweight title fight in enemy territory. Du Plessis has a second-round TKO victory over Whittaker.
"My honest opinion is that next for us in line will be Whittaker in Sydney in February. I think he's gonna beat Khamzat and I honestly think that they're gonna give him the shot."
Visser went on to share his belief that Sean Strickland hasn't earned a title rematch solely on a win over Paulo Costa. We'll see if the UFC matchmakers agree.
