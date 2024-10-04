Max Holloway Predicts Huge UFC 307 Fight - ‘This Is a No Brainer'
Jose Aldo's former foes don't see him losing at UFC 307.
The two-time UFC Featherweight Champion enters his second fight of 2024 this weekend, coming out of MMA retirement in May with an impressive decision win over Jonathan Martinez. Aldo faces off against another young, hungry contender for his return, fighting Mario Bautista at bantamweight.
Bautista (14-2) is currently on a hot streak of 6 wins. While he is the slight betting favorite, Alexander Volkanovski says it takes an elite level of fighter to beat Aldo as "The King of Rio" has only lost to the very best of the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, including Max Holloway twice.
Alexander Volkanovski Backs Former Foe to Win at UFC 307
Holloways Says It's A "No Brainer" Aldo Wins At UFC 307
Having only lost to former champions and with the #11-ranked Bautista up next, "Blessed" Holloway hasn't lost faith in the aging Aldo and is confident that the former champ gets his hand raised once again on Saturday.
"He's an underdog? Oh my gosh, guys. This is a no brainer," Holloway picked Aldo to win on his YouTube channel. "No disrespect to Mario Bautista...But, you're fighting the GOAT, bro. You're fighting Jose freaking Aldo, bro. Whenever you can get Jose Aldo at a dog, you do it, guys."
"He Can Almost Be Up For A Title Shot Against Merab..."
From the WEC to the UFC, Jose Aldo went undefeated for 10 years before having his title reign ended by Conor McGregor in 2015, and then again versus Holloway in 2017.
Now 38 years old and with a newly-signed UFC contract in hand, Aldo begins what looks to be a final run at the bantamweight title - one that former foe Holloway could get behind.
"This guy still moves like he's 22 years old, bro. I just love Jose Aldo. He's the man. He's still my GOAT," Holloway added. "He's still the legend. He's still a man I am trying to chase records in the featherweight division, so I can't go against my man Jose Aldo, bro. Aldo, go do it, brother. Do it for the vets. Do it for the OG's, Aldo. Go there and show the world that you still here."
"Imagine Aldo, you get a couple of wins... he can almost be up for a title shot against Merab," Holloway said.
Jose Aldo's latest loss came to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 two years ago in Salt Lake City. Dvalishvili was unable to take down Aldo across three rounds but still came out on top with a decision victory.
"Who wouldn't wanna watch him versus Merab again? Imagine him getting the Merab fight and winning. That'd be insane, bro. What a freaking GOAT, bro. Don't ever bet against Aldo and this is free picking right here," Holloway said of Aldo's upcoming fight against Bautista.
