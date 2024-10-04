UFC 307 Main Card Predictions: Khalil Rountree Shocks Alex Pereira?
The UFC returns to Salt Lake City this Saturday night, which means it's time for the UFC 307 main card predictions.
Alex Pereira takes center stage in the headliner. He'll put the UFC light heavyweight gold on the line against Khalil Rountree. Many fans are expecting a standup slugfest for as long as this one lasts.
That isn't the lone title fight on the card, as Raquel Pennington will defend her women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. Whoever walks out as champion could very well meet the winner of Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira, which is also scheduled for the card.
Let's get cracking with the UFC 307 main card predictions.
UFC 307 Main Card Predictions
Alex Pereira (c) vs. Khalil Rountree - for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
Fernando Quiles Jr.: I trust that Alex Pereira respects Khalil Rountree's power and doesn't take his standup lightly. Can Khalil catch "Poatan" with something? Absolutely, but I think Pereira finds a way to land that left hook and have Rountree on roller skates. (Pick: Pereira)
Mathew Riddle: As much as I like Rountree he's had some stinker performances in the past, especially against Jacoby and Prachnio. He's hittable, and it only takes one from Pereira to change the fight. Rountree has a puncher's chance in my opinion, maybe he catches a kick and swings big --- but my gut is telling me Pereira. Chama. (Pick: Pereira)
Drew Beaupré: Unexpected title fights like this one often turn out to be the most dangerous ones for defending champions, and Rountree is certainly capable of unseating Pereira with a big shot if the Brazilian takes his next challenger lightly. It would be a surprise to see either man shoot for a takedown here, and in a standup battle I have to pick Pereira to score yet another knockout and defend his light heavyweight title for the third time. (Pick: Pereira)
Zain Bando: This fight is a striker’s delight. Alex Pereira is fresh off two straight KO wins this year and is on a fast track to becoming one of the best fighters the sport has ever seen. Pereira sits at 8-1 in the UFC, and his lone loss to Israel Adesanya last April feels like a distant memory.
For Khalil Rountree Jr., the fight serves as a reminder that anything is possible. However, his body of work does not compare to Pereira’s, and I think the step up in competition is too big for someone like Rountree Jr. I like Pereira to get it done via an early second-round TKO. (Pick: Pereira)
Christopher De Santiago: In UFC history, only one man has beat Alex Pereira and I believe it stays that way on Saturday. While I’ve had some doubts about how Pereira would get along in the grappling department, there looks to be nothing to worry about here with Rountree wanting to stand and trade with Pereira. If Rountree’s word proves to be true, I believe we may see ‘Poatan’ at his absolute best, returning to his kickboxing roots to put on a clinic against a fellow striker. While I’m picking Pereira by KO, I wouldn’t be surprised if’s the other way around for Rountree, who surely packs a punch. (Pick: Pereira)
Consensus: 5-0, Alex Pereira
Raquel Pennington (c) vs. Julianna Pena - for the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship
Fernando Quiles Jr.: This one figures to be a gritty affair. I think Pennington has the edge here given the fight is at high elevation and Pena has been out of action for two years. Pena can take this fight to the ground, but how long can she stay fresh exerting energy on takedowns and submission attempts? I've got Pennington via decision. (Pick: Pennington)
Mathew Riddle: I think Pena comes back strong after her five-round beatdown from Nunes. She'll need five-round cardio to win the war of attrition with Pennington, but I also think she has more finishing ability than the current champ. (Pick: Pena)
Drew Beaupré: It’s hard to believe it’s been more than two years since Peña met Amanda Nunes in an immediate rematch at UFC 277 and lost the bantamweight title. Ring rust may not be a factor for the former champion in what I expect to be a gritty fight, but I’m still going to side with Pennington to defend her title and spoil Peña’s hopes of luring Nunes out of retirement for a trilogy fight. (Pick: Pennington)
Zain Bando: A heated rivalry that goes back 10 years commences in the co-headliner. Simply put, this fight has decision-city written all over it, and I think Julianna Pena’s experience will be too much for Raquel Pennington to handle. (Pick: Pena)
Christopher De Santiago: Initially, I wasn’t all that impressed by Pennington’s title-winning performance over Mayra Bueno Silva back at UFC 297, that is, until I learned that Pennington had been dealing with the flu during fight week. Of course, hardly anybody goes into a fight 100% but even at a lower percentage, Pennington was able to shut down Bueno Silva’s grappling and land good shots on the feet.
Now a champion and fighting on her own time, I believe winning the MBS fight while sick is a huge confidence boost, acting as a good precursor in regards to the style matchup that’s to come against Pena.
Pennington’s counter-striking ability and experience at elevation should do the trick against Pena whose key to victory will be the takedowns and submissions, but it’ll be tough to keep that going over five rounds and not arriving to Salt Lake City prior. (Pick: Pennington)
Consensus: 3-2, Pennington
Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
Fernando Quiles Jr.: Bautista is untested inside the Octagon to this level. It's a massive step up against Aldo, who has shown no signs of losing his competitive spirit. I think Aldo proves to be too much too soon for Bautista. (Pick: Aldo)
Mathew Riddle: I didn't think Bautista looked that good in his last two fights. In fact I thought he lost against Blackshear. I think Aldo does him like Jonathan Martinez. (Pick: Aldo)
Drew Beaupré: Aldo proved he’s still an elite bantamweight when he ended his retirement and defeated Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301, but he’s been given an even more difficult challenge here against Bautista. I have some concerns about Aldo returning to fight in Salt Lake City again after his last loss to Merab Dvalishvili in 2022, but I’ll pick the UFC Hall of Famer to defy father time once again. (Pick: Aldo)
Zain Bando: Seeing Jose Aldo compete at his age is fascinating. He can win the fight wherever it goes, but I like the conservative pick in Aldo to defeat Mario Bautista by decision. Bautista has yet to fight anyone close to Aldo’s resume, holding him back. (Pick: Aldo)
Christopher De Santiago: Jose Aldo has only lost to former world champions (Marlon Moraes in WSOF) with Merab Dvalishvili, the last fighter he lost to, winning the bantamweight belt against Sean O’Malley. Is Mario Bautista as high level as Petr Yan or the featherweight champs he lost to?
That remains to be seen, but I don’t expect the top-15 talent to get past the arsenal of Aldo, who showed age is just a number with a vintage performance over Jonathan Martinez in his last fight in Brazil. (Pick: Aldo)
Consensus: 5-0, Jose Aldo
Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira
Fernando Quiles Jr.: If Vieira somehow keeps the fight standing enough, she has a chance. With that said, I think Harrison is going to have a one-sided showing. I see her taking this one to the ground and scoring a late TKO finish. (Pick: Harrison)
Mathew Riddle: When we talk Harrison we're talking about a top-3 women's MMA talent. In my opinion she's head and shoulders above any non-champ in the UFC right now. Harrison by G'n'P (Pick: Harrison)
Drew Beaupré: This matchup was pretty clearly added to the card as insurance in case one of the co-main event fighters withdrew, and there’s little doubt that the UFC would prefer to see Harrison get her hand raised to set up a title shot. I always hate seeing such a massive disparity in the betting odds at the highest levels of MMA, but this is certainly Harrison’s fight to lose. (Pick: Harrison)
Zain Bando: It’s a title shot or bust for Kayla Harrison, a massive favorite. Expect this one not to last long—an easy first-round finish against Ketlen Vieira. (Pick: Harrison)
Christopher De Santiago: All respect to the ladies in the co-main event but Kayla Harrison is the best bantamweight in the world. Sure, her resume over PFL competition could have been better, however, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist has dominated every woman she’s ever fought, including Larissa Pacheco twice before coming up short a round or two in their trilogy.
I expect nothing less from Harrison in her sequel UFC appearance against Ketlen Viera, one of the more notable names on her record. (Pick: Harrison)
Consensus: 5-0, Kayla Harrison
Kevin Holland vs. Roman Dolidze
Fernando Quiles Jr.: I feel this fight plays into Holland's hands. I can see him keeping his distance while Dolidze swings wild. (Pick: Holland)
Mathew Riddle: Dolidze is super sloppy on the feet and lacks the knowhow to take his opponents to the ground. Best I've seen him do is lock in double underhooks and hold people against the cage. A motivated Kevin Holland should take this. (Pick: Holland)
Drew Beaupré: This is one of the harder matchups to call on this card, especially after Dolidze’s last outing saw the Georgian move up to light heavyweight and end a two-fight skid. Holland could be in for a long night if Dolidze can establish top position on the ground, but if “Trailblazer” is able to largely keep things standing he should have a clear advantage during the striking exchanges. (Pick: Holland)
Zain Bando: It’s a classic clash of unique, awkward styles. Despite Kevin Holland losing four out of his last seven, he finds a late finish against wrestle-heavy Roman Dolidze. (Pick: Holland)
Christopher De Santiago: Kevin Holland has another chance to crack the middleweight top 10 with a win over Roman Dolidze. In the past, Holland’s struggled with the more refined fighters higher up in the rankings but I see Holland getting his hand raised on this occasion, by way of decision, given the fact Dolidze has never been knocked out before. (Pick: Holland)
Consensus: 5-0, Kevin Holland
