AEW News: Former WWE Legend Suffers Disastrous Injury at Double or Nothing 2024
One AEW star, who also happens to be a WWE Hall of Famer, will be out for a while after suffering an injury.
AEW recently held its Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Sunday. The PPV was a big success in terms of quality, at the very least, but not everyone walked out of "Sin City" unscathed.
Adam Copeland, formerly known as "Edge" in WWE, has suffered a major injury.
Adam Copeland Suffers Fractured Tibia During AEW Double or Nothing 2024
Copeland took to his X account to announce that he fractured his tibia during a barbed wire steel cage match against Malakai Black.
"I ended up fracturing my tibia, which is gonna require surgery."- Adam Copeland
Copeland admitted that at the age of 50 he needs to make better decisions when he is performing. He said there isn't a recovery timeframe at this moment.
While Copeland didn't reveal how he suffered the injury, it isn't hard to guess that it probably occurred when he dove off the top of the cage onto Malakai, who was wrapped in barbed wire on a table. Copeland landed on his feet during the spot, leading many to believe he likely injured himself before the announcement was made.
Here is the cage dive in question:
AEW has yet to announce plans for the TNT Championship now that the "Rated-R Superstar" will inevitably be forced to vacate the title. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will keep you updated on the health of Adam Copeland and the status of the TNT Championship.
