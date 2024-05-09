AEW News: Fan Kicked Out of ROH Taping for Harassing Skye Blue (Report)
One AEW fan was reportedly escorted from Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB for harassing Skye Blue.
AEW held its Dynamite show this past Wednesday, and also taped an episode of Ring of Honor. Things went awry during the ROH portion of the taping when a fan allegedly made continuous sexually-charged comments towards Skye Blue. PWInsider reported that the fan who was harassing Skye was escorted out of the building by security.
This was not before Skye Blue reportedly gave the fan an earful over the alleged remarks.
The match where the incident occurred featured Blue going toe-to-toe with Racheal Ellering. At one point during the fan's heckling, Skye Blue reportedly told the man not to be a pervert and hurled expletives at him before AEW referee Aubrey Edwards called for security to send the guy packing.
In the report, it's also noted that AEW star Saraya also complained about "creeps" being in the front row during Dynamite, and among those names she singled out was indeed the man who was thrown out of Rogers Place. It's been said that the man was being accompanied by child, making his behavior even worse if what's being reported is accurate.
It was also mentioned that AEW officials heaped praise on both Skye Blue and Rachael Ellering for ensuring the distraction didn't get in the way of the match for an extended period of time.
