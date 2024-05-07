Footage of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Kicked Out of Gainesville Restaurant Surfaces
(Image via Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY)
Footage has surfaced of a recent incident involving wrestling legend Ric Flair at the Gainesville restaurant Piesanos.
Flair recently took to his X account to complain about spending $1,500 at the restaurant only to be asked to leave. Flair said he took issue with a restaurant manager taking up too much time in the bathroom. Jerry Roberts, co-owner of Piesanos later told The Gainesville Sun that there is "clear evidence" to suggest the restaurant staff made the right decision due to Flair's behavior.
Now, there is video footage of what transpired on the day "The Nature Boy" was asked to leave Piesanos
WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024: TWO TITLE MATCHES ADDED FOLLOWING WWE RAW
Footage of Ric Flair Incident at Piesanos Surfaces
TikTok account bussines11.11 uploaded footage of Ric Flair arguing with the staff at Piesanos. At one point, a bar patron challenged Flair to step outside in the parking lot, but he backed down rather quickly.
Here is what Flair posted on social media prior to the release of the above footage.
"I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That Anyone Who Wants To Enjoy A Relaxing Time In Gainesville At A Nice Restaurant To Never Visit This Place! WOOOOO!"
Fans have been voicing their opinion on the incident on social media. Many of them have shared their belief that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was inebriated and out of line with restaurant employees. They have also got a chuckle out of the man who thought better of challenging Ric Flair to step outside.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.