WWE News: Details on Monday Night Raw Extension on USA Network, Note on Netflix
WWE has locked up a deal with USA Network to keep Monday Night Raw on the air for the remainder of 2024, and some details have been reported.
When it was announced that WWE inked a massive $1 billion deal to bring the red brand to Netflix in 2025, many wondered what would happen to Raw in the final three months of this year. After all, the deal to have Monday Night Raw air on USA Network was set to expire in October, and with Friday Night SmackDown already making the move to USA later this year, some questioned if an extension would even be feasible.
Well, WWE and NBCUniversal continue to rub shoulders as the two sides reached a $25 million deal to keep Raw on USA Network before the Netflix transition kicks in. Some tidbits have surfaced on what the three-month extension means and why Netflix wanted to wait until January 2025 for WWE content.
During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that three months of WWE Raw for $25 million is a "steal" for USA Network. Alvarez also said that the low number indicates that NBCUniversal had all the leverage as far as the brief extension goes.
With that said, Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE budgeted $0 for that gap between October and January. He said WWE now has $25 million the company didn't budget for, but he agreed with Bryan that this was a slam dunk for USA Network.
As far as why Netflix decided against putting Monday Night Raw on its streaming service in October, Meltzer said all the deals Netflix were picking up globally end in December. As a result, Netflix wanted to make the 10-year deal begin in January.
