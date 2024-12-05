Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill Separated at UFC PI in Heated Altercation
Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill still have some unfinished business from UFC 300.
It was a quick and easy night in the office for the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Pereira, taking a little more than three minutes to rock Hill's world with punches for a first-round knockout back in April.
Former champ Hill hasn't kept his mouth shut since the KO loss. He wants to exact his revenge on Pereira, but he has to first fight Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 to have a chance of doing so.
Speaking of chances, Pereira seemingly challenged Hill at the UFC Performance Institute on Thursday after Hill had walked up on his former foe during training, saying, "Not on Twitter now..." in a video posted by Full Send MMA.
Pereira gave Hill a friendly fist bump, but the video cut to a more serious undertone. Pereira then threw gloves down in front of Hill, signalling him to meet him inside the cage to settle their differences.
"For free?" Hill said, refusing to pick up the gloves, later saying he didn't need them.
A language barrier separated Hill and Brazil's Pereira, coach Plinio Cruz, and Fighting Nerds coach Pablo Sucupira as they exchanged words.
Here's another angle of the altercation from Full Violence.
