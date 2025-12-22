Japanese MMA fighter shatters opponent’s win streak with savage KO

MMA fighters Yuito Yanagawa and Kalybek Arzykul Uulu put their respective win streaks on the line when they met in a featherweight bout at Japan’s Pancrase 360.

There was still plenty of combat sports action on offer last weekend even with the absence of the UFC. KSW and the PFL both held major MMA events on Saturday, while Friday was dominated by a boxing card that saw Anthony Joshua stop Jake Paul in the sixth round of the night's main event.

Sunday also featured a few events to tide combat sports fans over until Christmas, including a Pancrase 360 card that took place at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo and featured multiple title fights at the top of the bill.

Yuito Yanagawa Sleeps Kalybek Arzykul Uulu In Japan

Though not as highly-promoted as the card’s championship bouts, Pancrase 360 did also see featherweights Yanagawa and Arzykul Uulu square off to see which man would add another victory to their win streak heading into 2026.

Longtime Pancrase veteran Yanagawa entered the night on a three-fight fight win streak that began after he was submitted by Ryo Asami for his first career loss in late 2023. Arzykul Uulu also suffered his first loss in June of that year, and the 24-year-old returned to the win column at the end of 2024 to kick off what became a five-fight win streak where every one of his victories came via finish.

That run included three wins in Pancrase for Arzykul Uulu, but at Pancrase 360 the former EFC Global featherweight champion found himself on the wrong end of a nasty right hand from Yanagawa just over halfway through the opening round (clip courtesy of @NeoValeTudo).

Yuito Yanagawa KO1 Kalybek Arzyku pic.twitter.com/hkVtkwOm2o — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) December 21, 2025

Not wanting to take the risk that Arzykul Uulu might recover from being dropped, Yanagawa quickly followed him to the ground to land a couple brutal hammerfists before the referee intervened and called an end to the fight.

In addition to being his fourth win in a row, the highlight-reel knockout was also Yanagawa’s second victory of the year after he took a unanimous decision over Naoki Hirata at Pancrase 354 in June. Six of the 25-year-old’s eight professional MMA victories have come via finish, five of them inside the first round.

