Jake Paul Added to 'Undisputed' Boxing Video Game after Mike Tyson Win
Jake Paul is coming to Undisputed.
Fresh off a win over aging heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and his official retirement from the world of influencer-boxing, Paul enters the virtual ring in Undisputed - a popular boxing video game with a roster like no other, featuring Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Uysk, Canelo Alvarez, and many more greats from this generation of fighters.
Undisputed hit store shelves in October, and now Paul is the latest addition to the video game - available to play on Dec.12 with purchase of "The Problem Child" DLC Pack.
Paul's character model in Undisputed has him down to a "T", with all of his tattoos and multiple options for fight kits that he's showed off in performances against UFC stars and boxers alike.
"Jake’s influence on modern boxing is undeniable," Founder/CEO of Steel City Interactive Ash Habib said of Paul's entry into Undisputed (via Insider Gaming). "His meteoric rise has introduced a whole new generation to the sport, especially those who have followed him from a YouTube phenomenon to a legitimate boxing contender."
Paul didn't go the traditional boxing route, paving his own way with massive bouts from the get-go against recognizable names (outside the ring) to the most-streamed sporting event ever against Mike Tyson on Netflix (108M+ viewers worldwide) - groundbreaking stuff for Paul, who's only 27 years old.
"I’ve been breaking barriers and making history in real life, so it’s only fitting that I bring the same energy to Undisputed," Paul said in a press release. "This isn’t just about being in a video game; it’s about inspiring a new generation of fans to step into the ring—virtually and in real life."
