Alex Pereira's sister to challenge for Karate World Championship
Violence runs in the Pereira bloodline as former two-time UFC champion Alex Pereira's sister, Aline Pereira, will compete for a major world title.
The little-known Pereira sister has flown under the radar in MMA, owning a 1-2 record, but maintains a winning ratio across kickboxing and karate, where she puts the patented Pereira left hook to good use.
Aline Pereira to compete for Karate Combat world title
As announced by Karate Combat on Instagram, Pereira will be one of four world title fights featured in the Karate Combat Miami mega-event from July 18 to July 19. There will also be a heavyweight tournament featuring prolific knockout machine Robelis Despaigne.
Pereira will fight Fani 'Warrior Princess' Peloumpi for the inaugural flyweight world championship. Peloumpi isn't decorated by any means, holding a 2-6 record across boxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and bare-knuckle, according to Tapology.
Although crazier fights have happened in Karate Combat, such as Sam Alvey knocking out kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong in the second round of their contest in May. 'Smilin' Sam' was laughed out of the UFC on the back of a nine-fight winless skid.
Pereira is 2-0 inside Karate Combat, with two left hook knockouts. She last defeated 9-9 MMA fighter Amanda Torres at Karate Combat 52 in January 2024.
More MMA Knockout News
- Trump teases UFC at White House with Dana White, Conor McGregor reacts
- UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has his next fight
- Ex-UFC star inks surprise deal with Matchroom Boxing after MMA retirement
- Undefeated newcomer gets dangerous UFC 318 fight weeks after cancelled debut
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.