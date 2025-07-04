Trump teases UFC at White House with Dana White, Conor McGregor reacts
Donald Trump has announced plans to host a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America's 250th year of Independence in 2026.
The President played a significant role in the success of the early UFC and has attended numerous events in recent years.
You could say the promotion played an essential role in pushing Trump into a second term, and their symbiosis might reach a fever pitch in 2026.
Donald Trump wants 'full' UFC championship for America 250
Trump gave UFC CEO Dana White his flowers while making the announcement.
"... Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we're going to have a UFC fight," Trump said on Thursday. "... We're going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House.
"We have a lot of land there. . . Dana's gonna do it [build and host the event]. . . We'll have a UFC fight, a championship fight. Full fight, like 20-25,000 people, and we're gonna do that as part of 250 also."
ESPN reports that White House Spokespeople had no details to share beyond Trump's announcement, but later, their press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, admitted he was "dead serious."
Conor McGregor registers interest in White House UFC event
White reposted the announcement, and Conor McGregor also jumped on the bandwagon.
Responding to the news, McGregor remarked, "Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!"
He later shared messages with White, claiming that the UFC CEO "loves" the idea.
McGregor was recently found liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court, dating back to an incident in 2018. He faces potential perjury charges at this time.
