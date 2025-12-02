2 banger fights reportedly set for UFC's return to Mexico in 2026

A pair of flyweight matchups featuring Mexican fighters have reportedly been set as the first two fights confirmed for next year’s UFC Mexico card.

While this month still features a stacked UFC 323 event as well as a year-ending UFC Fight Night card on December 13, many fans are already eagerly looking ahead to 2026 and the one-two punch of UFC 324 and UFC 325 that will kick off the promotion’s new era with Paramount.

The UFC’s return to Mexico has also apparently been set for February 28. A city and venue haven’t officially been confirmed yet, but the card will reportedly feature Imanol Rodriguez’s debut against Kevin Borjas and the return of Edgar Cháirez for a fight with Felipe Bunes.

Imanol Rodriguez Set For UFC Debut After First-Round KO

A contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 33, Rodriguez made the most of his second crack at joining the UFC when he knocked out Roque Conceição in October on Dana White’s Contender Series to secure a contract offer from the UFC CEO.

The 26-year-old was defeated by eventual flyweight winner Joseph Morales during the course of TUF 33, but he technically still has an undefeated professional record given that all TUF fights outside of the finals are considered exhibition bouts. Rodriguez boasts a 100% finishing rate in his six pro outings, and he hasn’t gone past the opening round since his first two fights.

Imanol Rodriguez will make his promotional debut at UFC Mexico. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

First reported by MMA Latinoamérica, “Himan” will make his formal UFC debut against fellow DWCS contract winner Borjas at UFC Mexico. Peru’s Borjas is 1-3 overall since joining the UFC, and the 27-year-old most recently dropped a decision to Sumudaerji in August after he scored his first UFC win against Ronaldo Rodriguez six months earlier.

Edgar Cháirez Gets Another UFC Fight In Mexico

UFC Mexico will also see Cháirez return to fight Bunes in his home country nearly a year after defeating CJ Vergara in Mexico City last year (first reported by Ag Fight).

“Puro Chicali” was scheduled to meet Alessandro Costa at this year’s edition of Noche UFC before withdrawing due to a leg injury. The 29-year-old is 2-2 with one No Contest since joining the UFC, and his most recent loss came against upcoming UFC flyweight title challenger Joshua Van at UFC 306.

Edgar Chairez (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bunes also suffered a loss to Van in his promotional debut before he rebounded with a first-round armbar against Jose Johnson last January. The Brazilian dropped a decision to Rafael Estevam in his most recent outing in August, and now he’ll try to even out his UFC record when he and Cháirez clash on February 28.

