Ex-UFC star inks surprise deal with Matchroom Boxing after MMA retirement
Just months after her last Octagon appearance and retirement from MMA, one former UFC star has officially decided to make the move to boxing.
The trend of top MMA fighters calling for high-profile boxing matches has died down somewhat in recent years, although fans did see Francis Ngannou follow in Conor McGregor’s footsteps when he donned boxing gloves to face Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua following his exit from the UFC.
Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm returned to the ring last weekend when she defeated Yolanda Vega on the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr., but while that was Holm’s first boxing bout since 2013 “The Preacher’s Daughter” had already been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame thanks to her decorated career.
Molly McCann Signs With Matchroom Boxing
Women’s MMA legend Cris Cyborg has also collected three boxing wins this year while fans wait for news of her next MMA bout with the PFL, and now in a surprise move former UFC contender Molly McCann is also set to test herself in the boxing ring.
READ MORE: Undefeated newcomer gets dangerous UFC 318 fight weeks after cancelled debut
Appearing with McCann ahead of this weekend’s Jack Catteral vs. Harlem Eubank card, Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn announced that “Meatball” will officiallymake her return to combat sports as a boxer.
"Meatball" Established Herself As A Fan Favorite In The UFC
A former Women’s Flyweight Champion in Cage Warriors, McCann dropped her UFC debut to Gillian Robertson in 2018 but rebounded with three-straight wins the following year.
Back-to-back losses preceded what ended up being McCann’s most impressive run in the UFC, as “Meatball” put together another three-fight win streak that included back-to-back spinning elbow finishes against Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy.
McCann went on to secure one more UFC win (and her fourth post-fight bonus) when she defeated Diana Belbiţă in February 2024 before losing a decision to Bruna Brasil at UFC 304, and after being submitted by Alexia Thainara in March the 35-year-old announced her retirement from MMA.
READ MORE: Alex Pereira trains with UFC’s hottest team as fans await return fight news
The former UFC star’s move to boxing may come as a surprise to many fans given how recently McCann decided to hang up her 4 oz. gloves, but her debut for Matchroom Boxing should certainly draw plenty of attention from those that are curious to see how “Meatball” will fair in the boxing ring.
More MMA Knockout News
• Ilia Topuria shockingly unseats Islam Makhachev in UFC rankings
• UFC star gets savage response after reigniting feud with rival fighter
• Paddy Pimblett shuts down rumor about his next UFC fight
• UFC Baku fighter details grisly injury sustained in epic 'Fight of the Night'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.