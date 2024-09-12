Alex Volkanovski Boldly Predicts Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Regarding UFC championship fights, Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 is one of the most intriguing in recent memory.
Bantamweight champion O'Malley might be one of the most dangerous and accurate strikers in UFC history, and Dvalishvili might be the most relentless. Aptly nicknamed 'The Machine', Dvalishvili has been setting a record pace in his run to the title, attempting 49 takedowns against Petr Yan alone.
On the other hand, 'Suga' has been separating himself from the pack, most recently dominating Marlon Vera in a five-round beatdown at UFC 299 in March. The 29-year-old Arizonan was fiercely underestimated on his path to gold, and many believe that despite having a 90% decision rate in the UFC, Dvalishvili is as tough a contender as they come.
Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shares this sentiment, taking to YouTube on September 11 to make his official prediction for the fight.
Volkanovski's Prediction
"I don't care how good your footwork is, you're not gonna keep Merab away from you unless you put his lights out," Volkanovski explained. "... Merab's gonna eventually get the takedown I don't care how. ... The only way I see him losing is by getting knocked out. ... I'm gonna have to go with Merab."
O'Malley fights Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 306 this weekend, on Saturday, September 14. MMA Knockout will be providing predictions, previews and live results for the event, so stay tuned.
