Canelo Sends Grim Warning to Conor McGregor Before Edgar Berlanga Fight
Ahead of his September 14th showdown with Edgar Berlanga, Canelo Alvarez entertained yet another question about Conor McGregor.
Alvarez is locked in for his undisputed super middleweight title defense against Berlanga, which is scheduled to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will go head-to-head with UFC 306, which will also be held in Las Vegas at the Sphere.
With the two events happening on the same night, an MMA-related question ended up making its way to Canelo ahead of fight night, and it involves a "Notorious" UFC star.
Canelo Alvarez Sees Conor McGregor Fight as "Easy Money"
Manouk Akopyan recently interviewed Canelo Alvarez to discuss his upcoming matchup with Edgar Berlanga, as well as his future should he get past the Puerto Rican bruiser. When asked about a potential clash with Conor McGregor, the Mexican star had the following to say.
"Yeah, I know, and then we show boxing is better," Alvarez said.
McGregor has thrown several barbs towards Alvarez, who insists that the UFC's top draw is simply looking for a big payday.
Alvarez won't count on McGregor being much of a threat to him in the boxing ring if the matchup were to materialize.
"Easy, easy. Way easy money."
As far as how long the bout would last, Alvarez said that he'd be the one to dictate the pace.
"At the time I want," Alvarez said. "One round, two rounds, three rounds. Whatever I want."
UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed that McGregor will make his way back inside the Octagon in 2025. The Irishman was supposed to meet Michael Chandler earlier this year, but a toe injury forced him off the UFC 303 card.
