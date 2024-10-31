Ali Abdelaziz Under Fire for Directing Racial Slur at Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Prominent MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is facing significant backlash for racially charged messages directed at Floyd Mayweather Jr. on social media.
Earlier this week, Mayweather met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In response, Abdelaziz reacted by calling Mayweather a "house negro" and referencing Malcolm X.
The term "house negro" originates from slavery, referring to enslaved individuals who worked in the master's house instead of in the fields. This distinction underscored social hierarchies, as house slaves were often lighter-skinned and faced less gruelling labour. Spiked's Katherine Birbalsingh better explains the term's persistence through history.
Abdelaziz is the CEO of Dominance MMA Management and manages prominent fighters such as Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has not defended or expanded on his comments since posting (14:31 BST, October 31). The potential of a compromised social media account should not be ruled out.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Video: UFC's Justin Gaethje Floored During Brutal Bodyshot Challenge
- 'I Need to See His Face,' Daniel Cormier Baffled by Old Rival's Callout
- Brandon Moreno’s Revolving Door of Foes Closes at UFC Edmonton
- UFC Fighter Pay: The Myths of UFC Salaries & Locker Room Bonuses
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.