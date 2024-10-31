MMA Knockout

Ali Abdelaziz Under Fire for Directing Racial Slur at Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Abdelaziz Raises Eyebrows with Racially Charged Remarks About Mayweather Jr.

Mathew Riddle

Abdelaziz (Dominance MMA) / Mayweather (Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport)

Prominent MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is facing significant backlash for racially charged messages directed at Floyd Mayweather Jr. on social media.

Earlier this week, Mayweather met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In response, Abdelaziz reacted by calling Mayweather a "house negro" and referencing Malcolm X.

Abdelaziz's first post directed at Mayweather. Dated October 31.
Abdelaziz's first post directed at Mayweather. Dated October 31. / Abdelaziz on X


(Link to the original post.)

Abdelaziz doubles down on his comments in a reply to a post. Dated October 31.
Abdelaziz doubles down on his comments in a reply to a post. Dated October 31. / Abdelaziz on X

(Link to the original post.)

The term "house negro" originates from slavery, referring to enslaved individuals who worked in the master's house instead of in the fields. This distinction underscored social hierarchies, as house slaves were often lighter-skinned and faced less gruelling labour. Spiked's Katherine Birbalsingh better explains the term's persistence through history.

Abdelaziz is the CEO of Dominance MMA Management and manages prominent fighters such as Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has not defended or expanded on his comments since posting (14:31 BST, October 31). The potential of a compromised social media account should not be ruled out.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published |Modified
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News