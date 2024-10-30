Brandon Moreno’s Revolving Door of Foes Closes at UFC Edmonton
No more rematches for Brandon Moreno, he's had his fill (for now).
Moreno's Resume As Of Late
In the last four years, Mexico's Moreno has kept up with the best of the best, time and time again, some more than others.
The former UFC Flyweight Champion started (and finished) a rare four-fight series with Deiveson Figueiredo which lasted nearly three years, coming out on top in the end, but that's hardly the only rivalry Moreno has at 125lbs.
UFC Fight Night Edmonton Preview – Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
In between Figueiredo fights #3 and #4, Moreno rematched fellow The Ultimate Fighter alumni Kai Kara-France, who he had beat years prior. However, one rival from their season still has a combined four wins over the pair of flyweight contenders (including TUF 24 exhibition fights) and that's current champ Alexandre Pantoja.
Moreno has failed to get revenge on Pantoja twice since being submitted on TUF 24, losing his title in their third fight at UFC 291 in July 2023.
The past caught up to Moreno yet again earlier this year in Mexico City, where he lost to Sergio Pettis in his first UFC main event years before and lost again (this time by split decision) to former foe and current #1 contender Brandon Royval.
Moreno had TKO'ed Royval at UFC 255 to earn his title shot against Figueiredo with Royval suffering a shoulder injury, and years later "Raw Dawg" made up for it by outworking Moreno in their rematch.
A Reignited Fire For Moreno
For the first time since 2020, Moreno will face a relatively new face upon his return to the Octagon at UFC Edmonton this weekend. In the main event, Moreno takes on streaking contender Amir Albazi in an attempt to get back to winning ways and title talks.
"The difference between this training camp and the two bad ones is I'm enjoying the training again," Moreno said following an 8-month layoff to focus on his mental health on UFC Journey. "I feel that fire in me again."
"I take a break and that's enough for me. The title fight is coming soon and I'll be ready."
A New Challenger
Iraq's Albazi (17-1) arrived to the UFC in 2020 while Moreno was en route to the title. Albazi won five-straight fights and cracked the Top 5 with a win over the aforementioned Kai Kara-France. Albazi was scheduled to fight Moreno in Mexico City in February but withdrew due to a neck injury.
Fighting across another border in Canada, Albazi says he's met Moreno before in the training room.
"When I moved from London to Las Vegas, the first person I saw when I came to the UFC Performance Institute was Brandon Moreno," Albazi said on UFC Journey. "I literally begged him to train with me. It was natural, he was champion at the time, who wouldn't want to train with a champion?"
"We trained together for a bit but both him and I knew we might fight one day and here we are today. I don't expect the same Brandon and I think he makes a big mistake if he expects the same Amir. I'm looking to make a statement in this fight and I'm coming to finish Brandon Moreno, that's the only way I want this to end."
With a brand new puzzle to solve, we'll see how Brandon Moreno handles the challenge that is the highly-touted Amir Albazi.
