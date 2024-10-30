Video: UFC's Justin Gaethje Floored During Brutal Bodyshot Challenge
Throughout his fighting career, Justin Gaethje has played the part of the hammer and the nail. This dynamic also plays out in the gym, where his sparring partners occasionally gain the upper hand.
In a reel shared to Instagram on October 30, Gaethje is shown getting floored by a nasty shot to the liver during a body shot contest with striking coach and former UFC fighter Luke Caudillo.
'Lil Hulk' Caudillo went 17-17 in professional MMA, with 11 wins by knockout.
Why Liver Shots are so Effective
The liver is located on the right side of the body, just under the ribcage. This is why fighters value the left bodyshot above all else. While most of the liver is protected by ribcage, some of it is exposed underneath, and a well-placed shot can hit it directly.
A direct blow can activate pain receptors that send signals to the brain. Since the liver is rich in nerve endings, it results in immediate, overwhelming pain. When fighters double over or fall down, it's often a reflexive reaction caused both by the pain, and the disruption of the liver's function to filter toxins and produce bile for digestion, which leads to nausea and fatigue.
For a more detailed breakdown of liver shots, check out a Doctor's explanation of the technique here.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- 'I Need to See His Face,' Daniel Cormier Baffled by Old Rival's Callout
- Brandon Moreno’s Revolving Door of Foes Closes at UFC Edmonton
- UFC Fighter Pay: The Myths of UFC Salaries & Locker Room Bonuses
- Dricus du Plessis Sends Grim Warning to Khamzat Chimaev & Sean Strickland
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.