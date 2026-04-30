Amateur MMA Fighter Wastes Undefeated Opponent With Brutal 16-Second KO

We haven’t hit the weekend yet, but combat sports fans have already been treated to plenty of violent action this week.

While high-profile fights are typically reserved for Saturday night slots, ONE Championship dominated the attention of the fans during the middle of this week with a ONE Samurai 1 card that featured four title bouts across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

All but the most hardcore combat sports fans are probably already looking ahead to Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Perth, Western Australia, and the boxing match between Naoya Inoue and Junto Nakatani, but Peru’s Inka MMA also featured as part of the week’s combat sports slate when Inka 56 went down on Wednesday night.

Juan Pablo Arcila Stops Fabian Rodriguez in 16 Seconds at Inka MMA 56

Taking place at the Centro de Convenciones Zentro in Lima, Peru, Inka 56 featured a total of 10 MMA fights that were all contested in the divisions below 170 lbs.

The evening kicked off with a four-fight prelim card topped by a professional featherweight matchup between Enzo Juares and Angel Lopez, but the first three fights of the night were all amateur bouts. One of those fights featured Juan Pablo Arcila and the undefeated Fabian Rodriguez, who were competing in a catchweight matchup.

Arcila was previously scheduled to meet Sebastian Diestra in his natural featherweight division before accepting a replacement booking against Rodriguez. Both men were making their respective debuts for Inka MMA, and Rodriguez brought a perfect 3-0 amateur record that saw him finish two opponents with strikes in the first round before he took a split decision over Jean Irene in a welterweight matchup at Peru’s ACC 74 earlier this month.

The decision to make such a quick turnaround didn’t end up working out in Rodriguez’s favor, as Arcila connected with a massive right hand that floored his opponent in the early going before the Colombian dove in with some brutal follow-up shots to finish the fight in just 16 seconds (h/t to the only and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

The victory brings Arcila’s amateur record to 5-1 overall since making his debut in late 2024. He won his first fight via decision and came up short on the scorecards in his second outing, but he rebounded with back-to-back finishes and also took a unanimous decision over Jeferson Yupa last October before stopping Rodriguez at Inka MMA 56.