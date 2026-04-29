25-Fight UFC Veteran Officially Removed From UFC Roster After Announcing Retirement

After announcing his retirement following his last loss, former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns has officially been removed from the promotion’s roster.

A longtime staple of the UFC welterweight division, Burns hoped to revitalize his career and snap a four-fight losing skid earlier this month at UFC Winnipeg, where he took on Canadian Mike Malott in the card’s headlining bout.

“Durinho” was the underdog heading into the fight and ultimately fell to strikes in the third round, and immediately after the loss the Brazilian took his gloves off and announced that he was retiring from fighting.

Gilbert Burns Thanks the UFC & Fans After Retiring

Combat sports fans are well aware that fighter retirements rarely stick, but the 39-year-old Burns seem content to find out that he’s no longer on the official UFC roster, per the UFC Roster Wfatch account.

It was great 12 years 25 fights 5 main events!

Thanks @ufc and all the fans! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/lxMpkeXA2g — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 28, 2026

As noted in his message, Burns spent 12 years with the UFC after debuting with the promotion in 2014 and headlined four UFC Fight Night cards as well as UFC 258, where he challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and was stopped early in the third round.

Gilbert Burns connects on a punch against Khamzat Chimaev during the third round in a welterweight bout during UFC 273. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hardcore fans will also remember the wild brawl that he had with current UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev, which took home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 273. Burns’ last Octagon wins came in 2023, when he submitted Neil Magny before taking a unanimous decision over Jorge Masvidal.

Michael Chiesa Also Removed From Official UFC Roster

The UFC Roster Watch account also notes that Michael Chiesa has also been removed from the UFC roster following his own retirement at UFC Seattle in March.

Michael Chiesa (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Niko Price (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While Burns’ retirement announcement was unexpected, Chiesa made it clear heading into UFC Seattle that he would be competing for the final time. The former The Ultimate Fighter winner was originally supposed to meet Carlston Harris before being matched up with Niko Price, who also retired after “Maverick” submitted him just over a minute into the first round.

Michael Chiesa (red gloves) reacts after defeating Max Griffin (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Chiesa never challenged for a UFC belt, but he found significant success in the promotion after becoming the lightweight winner of TUF Season 15 before making the jump to welterweight in late 2018. The 38-year-old won his first four fights at 170 lbs. before a three-fight skid, but he ended his UFC career with another four wins and defeated three of those opponents via rear naked choke.