Anthony Smith books dangerous sendoff fight vs. surging KO artist at UFC Kansas City
Anyone, anytime, anywhere— after 58 MMA fights, that saying still applies for Anthony "Lionheart" Smith.
The former UFC title challenger has fallen on hard times recently, going from a win over undefeated Vitor Petrino to back-to-back losses. The worst part of it - the death of Smith's best friend Scott Morton, who he mourned for before, during, and after his fight with Dominick Reyes at UFC 310.
In the heat of the moment, Smith stated that could've been his last dance, but months later the 36-year-old is back with one more fight left in him.
Smith Fends Off Unranked Prospect (For The Last Time)
The #14-ranked Smith will meet Chinese knockout artist Mingyang Zhang in a light heavyweight bout scheduled for UFC Kansas City on Apr. 26. 'X' user Kangzif was the first to report the matchup.
10 years younger than Smith, Zhang's riding a wild 11-fight win streak, all by finish. Most of those fights were on the regional scene, but the Road to UFC alumni put the division on notice with two first-round knockouts of Ozzy Diaz and Brendson Ribeiro.
For Zhang, this is the opportunity of a lifetime to break into the light heavyweight Top 15. As for Smith, the perennial contender is content with taking the gloves off regardless of win, draw, or loss, with UFC Kansas City confirmed to be his last fight.
Smith's Surprised Reaction
At the absolute height of his career, Anthony Smith fought Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title in 2018, losing by decision. In the years that followed, Smith's shared the cage with the who's-who at light heavyweight as well as waves of prospects - Zhang up next.
"Out of left field," Smith said of the matchup on Submission Radio. "Wasn't on my bingo card, that's for sure."
Smith is 13-11 in the UFC, his experience likely his biggest benefactor against a highly-touted young gun in Mingyang Zhang (26).
