BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor teases possible signing of legendary MMA star
Former UFC double-champion and current BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor appeared Sunday for a press conference to promote BKFC Italy on April 26 and was asked about the immediate future of the fast-rising bare-knuckle promotion.
Fedor Emelianenko to BKFC?
In a surprising twist, McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since July 2021, said that heavyweight MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, 48, could be one of the BKFC's new signees..
“Fedor Emelianenko?” McGregor said. “Stay tuned. We might have an announcement with Fedor Emelianenko. Hey, Fedor. We’re waiting. Some news might be coming with Fedor Emelianenko. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is signing and acquiring the best fighters of all time – the past, present, and future. Everyone wants to be a part of this. There is a saying in Italian, ‘Il tempo è denaro.’ Time is money.”
Whether the signing happens, or where both parties are in the negotiation process, is unclear. However, it would likely be the biggest splash the promotion has made yet, adding to the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens, and Ben Rothwell, to name a few.
Dana White Holds Firm On Fedor 'GOAT' Status
Emelianenko fought in nearly every major MMA promotion except the UFC. The promotion attempted to sign Emelianenko 15 years ago, as UFC CEO Dana White famously said the Russian wasn't the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world despite holding the sport's then-longest win streak – 28 – between Dec. 2000 and June 2010.
“I don’t want to s*** on the guy – he’s retiring and all that stuff," White told reporters in Feb. 2023. "But you guys know the old interviews with me – I never thought Fedor was that [good]. I mean, he got knocked out by middleweight Dan Henderson. I think some of the guys in the business, people liked them, so they praised them. He never got to test himself over here. I never was one of the guys that thought he was one of the greatest of all time.”
If Emelianenko were to compete again, it would likely just be legends fights with name value instead of making a run toward a title.
For now, only time will tell.
