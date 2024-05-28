Backstage Reaction to Adam Copeland's Brutal Leg Injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2024
Adam Copeland suffered an unfortunate injury during the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV, and a reported update on the backstage reaction has surfaced.
Copeland was in a highly praised barbed wire steel cage match against Malakai Black. The TNT Championship scrap had plenty of blood and an appearance from WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel. Copeland won the match, but the war is a different story.
The "Rated-R Superstar" fractured his tibia during the match, and many behind the scenes are reportedly bummed out over the situation.
AEW NEWS: FORMER WWE LEGEND SUFFERS DISASTROUS INJURY AT DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2024
Behind The Scenes Reaction to Adam Copeland's Rough Injury
PWInsider.com is reporting that many within AEW have reacted to Copeland's injury with "sadness and sympathy." The report notes that the former "Edge" quickly became a mentor to AEW talent backstage. It's said that many look to Adam Copeland for validation when pitching ideas given his experience and success rate.
The report notes that the feeling is Copeland's absence will be a big loss backstage on his road to recovery.
Copeland did not have a timeframe for how long he would need to be on the shelf, but he did confirm his injury will require surgery. Many suspect that the injury occurred when the TNT Champion leaped off the top of the cage onto a table holding Malakai Black. The spot made many viewers wince as Copeland landed on his feet before crashing to the mat.
In addition to the backstage reaction, the report also mentions that Copeland does indeed own the rights to use "The Brood" trademark. This explains why Copeland has new Brood merchandise and was able to use the name on AEW TV.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated wishes Adam Copeland a full and speedy recovery.
HUGE UPDATE ON FUTURE WWE NXT STAR GIULIA FOLLOWING SURGERY FOR FRACTURED WRIST
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.