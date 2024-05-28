Huge Update on Future WWE NXT Star Giulia Following Surgery for Fractured Wrist
An update on incoming WWE superstar Giulia's wrist injury has surfaced and there is good news.
Giulia suffered a fractured wrist during the inaugural Marigold show in Tokyo, Japan on May 20th. This left many wondering about her status for a planned debut on the WWE NXT roster this summer. There have been conflicting reports on exactly when WWE plans for Giulia to make her promotional debut.
What isn't being disputed is the status of Giulia's surgery.
Giulia Undergoes Successful Surgery for Wrist Injury
The official English X account of Marigold has posted an update on Giulia's surgery, revealing the procedure was a success. The post also noted that Giulia will be released from the hospital on Thursday and is expected to be on the road doing promotional work with Marigold beginning this Saturday (June 1st).
It's good news for both WWE and Marigold. While Giulia will be missing in-ring time, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that she is still expected to be a part of Marigold shows even when she begins her NXT run.
There appears to be high hopes for Giulia in WWE. Fightful reported that the former Stardom headliner is poised to go on a run that would position her as the most dominant female NXT champion since Asuka. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen, but few would be surprised given the hype Giulia has garnered since she made her exit from Stardom.
Marigold still has plans to book Giulia vs. Sareee inside Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall on July 13th at the Summer Destiny event.
