Belal Muhammad & Shavkat Rakhmonov react to Dana White's UFC 315 fight announcement
Shavkat Rakhmonov has spoken out since the news dropped that he won't be fighting for the UFC welterweight title...yet.
The #2 UFC welterweight contender proved where he stands in the division with victories over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, Geoff Neal, and most recently Ian Machado Garry, giving the undefeated fighter his first loss at UFC 310 in December.
Welterweight Title Fight Announced, Muhammad Reacts
Rakhmonov was actually slated to fight champ Belal Muhammad at the event before Muhammad withdrew due to injury, living to fight another day, that being UFC 315 on May 10.
On Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White announced Muhammad would be defending his title not against Rakhmonov, but instead #4 contender Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal, Canada. The UFC ended up rebooking JDM after he signed the contract to fight former champ Leon Edwards at UFC London.
Edwards now fights Sean Brady - a battle between two men Muhammad who knows all too well, "Remember The Name" beating the both of them on his run to the title.
"Dang I stole Leon’s belt and his opponent," Muhammad reacted to getting booked against Della Maddalena. "Canelo hands are activated."
In contrast to Rakhmonov, Della Maddalena (17-2) comes from a boxing background, piecing up former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his last fight. Della Maddalena is currently 7-0 in the UFC, the same record as "Nomad".
UFC Offered Title Shot To Rakhmonov First
So, why isn't Rakhmonov the one fighting Muhammad? The top welterweight says he's still dealing with injuries from the last fight against Machado Garry. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier said he heard Rakhmonov fought with a torn MCL.
Watching from the sidelines, Rakhmonov is confident he'll return to an instant title fight against the winner of Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena.
"Big thanks to the UFC for offering me the shot at the belt first," Rakhmonov said following the UFC 315 announcement. "Unfortunately, due to injury, I won’t be ready for May. I’ll be facing the winner later this year!"
Time will tell if it'll be Belal Muhammad who Shavkat Rakhmonov meets for the undisputed welterweight title, as Jack Della Maddalena isn't to be taken lightly.
