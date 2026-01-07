30-fight MMA veteran teases next UFC bout less than a month after stellar debut

It looks like Yaroslav Amosov already has his next fight lined up after putting on a dominant showing in his UFC debut last month.

Long heralded as one of the top fighters competing outside of the UFC, Amosov vaulted to MMA stardom during a nine-fight run with Bellator that saw him win and defend the promotion’s welterweight title.

The 32-year-old suffered his first loss and relinquished his title to Jason Jackson in his final outing with Bellator in 2023, and in December he finally entered the Octagon to considerable fanfare and submitted longtime UFC staple Neil Magny in the first round.

Less than a month removed from an impressive Octagon debut, Amosov says that he’s already signed on for his next matchup in the UFC.

I'm looking forward to a very interesting challenge! I've accepted it, now it's up to my opponent👊 — Yaroslav Amosov (@YaroslavAmosov) January 7, 2026

Yaroslav Amosov submitted Neil Magny in his UFC debut. | (Zuffa LLC)

The Ukrainian’s victory over Magny was his second since leaving Bellator, which was purchased by the PFL in late 2023. Amosov returned to the win column in March when he met Curtis Millender at CFFC 140, finishing the UFC veteran the same way that he did Magny when he secured an anaconda choke during the opening round.

UFC Welterweight Division Currently Loaded With Top Fighters

Magny was a fixture of the UFC welterweight rankings for years but was no longer a member of the division’s Top 15 when he met Amosov. Given his significant MMA experience and championship pedigree, "Dynamo" has presumably accepted a matchup with ranked opposition for his sophomore UFC outing.

Welterweight is currently one of the UFC’s most exciting divisions, particularly after Islam Makhachev moved up from lightweight and claimed the 170 lbs. belt with a dominant performance against Jack Della Maddalena. Several of the division’s top fighters currently have strong cases for what would be their first UFC title shots, including Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, Ian Machado Garry, and #2-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Amosov is likely at least two or three wins away from challenging for a UFC title himself, but it will be interesting to see who the UFC elected to match the Ukrainian up with as he prepares for his second trip to the Octagon.

