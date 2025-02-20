Dana White drops massive Ilia Topuria news, title fight announcements for UFC 314 & 315
UFC CEO Dana White dropped huge news Wednesday night, announcing a batch of fights over the course of the next two months. In short, there are a lot of bangers to look forward to.
First fighter to defeat Colby Covington cut from UFC after 4-straight losses
UFC 314 Gets Brand New Featherweight Title Fight
The most alarming announcement came regarding UFC 314, which will feature a brand new UFC featherweight championship fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the belt that Ilia Topuria has apparently vacated. But, that wasn't the only key five-round fight revealed by White.
“Topuria has felt like he’s done all he can in that division, and he feels like he’s cemented his legacy, and his body cannot make the weight anymore,” White said. “So Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title...As soon as the first punch is thrown in [Volkanovski vs. Lopes], the title is vacated. We will announce what Topuria’s next fight will be when we get it done.”
UFC 312 will also see Paddy Pimblett challenge Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event, plus a whole host of other fights on a stacked card in Miami, FL, including the debut of Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull opposite Yair Rodriguez.
Michael 'Venom' Page doubts he frustrates Sean Strickland in potential UFC fight
UFC 315 Finalized For Canada
A month later, the UFC returns to Montreal, Canada, with a championship doubleheader.
As expected, Belal Muhammad will be defending his UFC welterweight championship – with a twist. Instead of Shavkat Rakhmonov getting his long-awaited title shot, it'll be Jack Della Maddalena stepping in to fight for the title instead, with the winner fighting Rakhmonov later this year.
The co-main event sees Valentina Shevchenko fight Manon Fiorot, as the UFC opted not to go with a champ vs. champ fight between Flyweight Champion Shevchenko and Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang.
Francis Ngannou reveals Israel Adesanya's dream casting for 'Predator' biopic
It appears more announcements are likely on the way, as the UFC is continuing to plan its Q2 schedule. As for Leon Edwards, he will fight Sean Brady, remaining in the main event of UFC London.
Stay tuned for more UFC announcements like these as they roll out.
More UFC & MMA News
• Ex-champion Miesha Tate gets opportunity to climb rankings at UFC Fight Night in May
• ‘I’m not at the UFC level anymore,’ Alexander Gustafsson brutally honest on GFL move
• Jake Paul responds after misspeaking on Mike Tyson having Parkinson’s before fight
• (Exclusive) Aung La N Sang talks rematch with "monster" Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.