BKFC 69: Richardson vs. Larrimore - Results & Highlights
The final BKFC event of the year is here.
BKFC 69 takes place from Atlanta, Georgia with a card that's stacked from top to bottom. In the main event of the evening, former champ and Marine Keith "The Rockstar" Richardson looks to bounce back from a devastating TKO loss in June with a win over Michael Larrimore.
The co-headliner features none other than "The Hitman" Joe Elmore going up against fellow veteran Derrick Findley. Also on the card is former UFC fighter Nate Maness, who had a winning record of 5-2 in the Octagon, only losing to upcoming title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov.
Coming off back-to-back wins in the big show, Maness makes his bareknuckle boxing debut across from Nick Burgos.
KO Artist Nathan Rivera Details Why BKFC Is the Place to Be
A featured bout on the card, rising prospect Nathan Rivera returns to the Squared Circle vs. Justin Street, looking to stake his claim as one of the best featherweights in the world with a third-straight victory.
BKFC 69 Results
Main Card
Keith Richardson vs. Michael Larrimore
Joe Elmore vs. Derrick Findley
Nate Maness vs. Nicholas Burgos
Joseph Creer vs. David Simpson
Dexter Carthon vs. Joe Ray
Nathan Rivera vs. Justin Street
Crystal Van Wyk defeats Emma Murray via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
Justin Watson defeats Cole Ferrell via KO in round 1 (0:02) - sets record for fastest KO in BKFC history
Prelims
Braxton Smith defeats Alex Davis via KO in round 3 (0:57)
Ace Samples defeats Micah Livingston via KO in round 1 (1:08)
Dam Cooper defeats Louis Brewington via TKO in round 1 (1:58)
Highlights
