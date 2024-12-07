MMA Knockout

BKFC 69: Richardson vs. Larrimore - Results & Highlights

Stay up-to-date with live results and highlights from BKFC 69, which goes down from Atlanta, Georgia.

The final BKFC event of the year is here.

BKFC 69 takes place from Atlanta, Georgia with a card that's stacked from top to bottom. In the main event of the evening, former champ and Marine Keith "The Rockstar" Richardson looks to bounce back from a devastating TKO loss in June with a win over Michael Larrimore.

The co-headliner features none other than "The Hitman" Joe Elmore going up against fellow veteran Derrick Findley. Also on the card is former UFC fighter Nate Maness, who had a winning record of 5-2 in the Octagon, only losing to upcoming title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov.

Coming off back-to-back wins in the big show, Maness makes his bareknuckle boxing debut across from Nick Burgos.

KO Artist Nathan Rivera Details Why BKFC Is the Place to Be

A featured bout on the card, rising prospect Nathan Rivera returns to the Squared Circle vs. Justin Street, looking to stake his claim as one of the best featherweights in the world with a third-straight victory.

BKFC 69 Results

Main Card

Keith Richardson vs. Michael Larrimore

Joe Elmore vs. Derrick Findley

Nate Maness vs. Nicholas Burgos

Joseph Creer vs. David Simpson

Dexter Carthon vs. Joe Ray

Nathan Rivera vs. Justin Street

Crystal Van Wyk defeats Emma Murray via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Justin Watson defeats Cole Ferrell via KO in round 1 (0:02) - sets record for fastest KO in BKFC history

Prelims

Braxton Smith defeats Alex Davis via KO in round 3 (0:57)

Ace Samples defeats Micah Livingston via KO in round 1 (1:08)

Dam Cooper defeats Louis Brewington via TKO in round 1 (1:58)

Highlights

