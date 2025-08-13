Mike Perry booked against ferocious ex-UFC slugger for BKFC return
Mike Perry is set for his BKFC return, and it's no easy task, with a former UFC knockout king turning his knuckles to the BKFC arena.
Perry has found unprecedented success in BKFC, having yet to taste defeat in the bloody ring. His new high-profile has garnered big money opportunities against the likes of Jake Paul, and he's even hinted at fights with Conor McGregor. For now, popular UFC veterans are on the menu.
As announced by the promotion on August 13, Perry will fight hard-hitting Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82 on October 4.
'Platinum' Mike Perry vs. Jeremy 'Lil Heathen' Stephens set for BKFC 82
Fans might recognize Stephens as 'that guy' Conor McGregor insulted way back in the day at the UFC 205 press conference. Since then, he's had two runs in the UFC, one in the PFL, and a three-fight winning streak in BKFC. It appears UFC re-signed Stephens for just one fight at UFC Des Moines.
His three-fight bareknuckle streak includes big wins over Jimmie Rivera and Eddie Alvarez. The latter of whom is a shared opponent of Perry, who is 5-0 in BKFC with wins over Michael Page, Luke Rockhold, Alvarez, and Thiago Alves.
Their fight will be for the King of Violence championship, similar to the BMF belt in UFC.
No other fights have been announced for BKFC 82, but it could be a precursor to McGregor stepping into the ring, possibly facing the winner. That is, whether McGregor exits his contract with the UFC, which is unlikely considering his interest in UFC White House next year.
