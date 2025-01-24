BKFC Weigh-In Results - How to Watch Knucklemania V This Weekend
A bareknuckle boxing event like no other is going down tomorrow.
Philadelphia plays host to BKFC's KnuckleMania 5, headlined by two marquee names in the fight game, former UFC and Bellator Champion Eddie Alvarez and 34-fight UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens.
Alvarez, Stephens, and more notable names such as Ben Rothwell and Bec Rawlings will fight in front of 17,000 fans at the Wells Fargo Center, projected to sell out and shatter the UFC's attendance record in Philly.
How To Watch KnuckleMania V?
Tickets are selling out fast for KnuckleMania V, with limited seats available a day out from the event. The main card (9pm ET) is available to watch with a DAZN subscription and the free prelims (8pm ET) will be streaming from DAZN, Fubo Sports, and the BKFC's YouTube channel and Instagram page.
28 fighters will make the walk tomorrow night, but first they must weigh-in on the scales to make things official.
KnuckleMania V Weigh-In Results
Main Event: Eddie Alvarez 165.8lbs - Jeremy Stephens 164.6lbs
Co-Main Event: (C) Mick Terrill 258.2lbs - Ben Rothwell 274lbs
Taylor Starling 121.6lbs - Bec Rawlings 121.5lbs
The rest of the fighters weights will be updated once the weigh-ins are complete.
