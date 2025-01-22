(Exclusive) Paul Hughes Embraces "Destiny" in PFL Main Event with Usman Nurmagomedov
Paul Hughes scored the biggest win of his career when he upset A.J. McKee in October, and “Big News” spoke with MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré ahead of an even bigger matchup with the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series.
"I Wasn't Satisfied After The A.J. Fight"
Hughes immediately called for a matchup with Bellator Lightweight Champion Nurmagomedov following his win over McKee at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants, and the 27-year-old is thrilled with how quickly the massive title fight was put together.
“I’d heard rumbling behind the scenes that there was a show booked for like early next year. I didn’t know exactly when, whether that meant February, end of February. But thankfully, it happened to be right in January here, so it’s been nice. A quick turnaround suited me. I wasn’t really – to be honest I wasn’t satisfied after the A.J. fight, even though it was the biggest fight of my career. I just knew that I had so much more to give in that training camp and in that fight, that I just wanted to get out again and fight ASAP. And where better to do that than to fight Usman right here in Dubai?”
"It's My Destiny To Beat This Guy"
Every top athlete needs to possess an incredible amount of confidence that they’ll perform at the highest level, but Hughes’ unshakeable belief in himself is unique even by the lofty standards of professional fighters.
“I see myself knocking him out, no question. Of course, I’m prepared for all outcomes. I’m ready to beat him over five rounds, I know that I very comfortably can beat him over five rounds, especially in modern-day MMA, how it’s damage – damage is everything, and that’s what I’m damn good at. It just takes me a few moments in each round to cause serious damage, whereas Usman is more of a longer-range, flicky kind of fighter. I see myself beating him up pretty bad, to be completely honest.”
“A lot of confidence of course comes from preparation, my preparation is immaculate. Always has been. There’s never been a training camp every since my first amateur fight that I did not give one hundred percent. So confidence comes a lot from preparation, but also I do believe that I have something special when it comes to how I approach this game, and my mindset and my philosophy towards this game. I think I’ve got something special, and that’s why I think that – and I know that, it’s my destiny to beat this guy...Absolutely, no question. And then, go beyond that. Go beyond that and defend the belt many a time, and becomes one of MMA’s biggest superstars. And I know that that’s in the near future for me.”
"I Am Considered To Be The One Flying The Flag Right Now"
Usman’s cousin and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov added some extra intrigue to the Road to Dubai main event with his recent comments about Dagestani vs. Irish MMA. Hughes did respond to the former UFC lightweight champion but isn’t especially bothered by what was said, although it will provide a little added motivation come fight night.
“I wasn’t too shook up about what he said, to be completely honest. If anything, I kind of liked it. Because it’s just given me an extra layer of motivation to prove him personally wrong. You know, you come at a competitor like myself, and we’ll find these little things. We’ll find these little things that will be our deep driver, whether that’s to prove a single individual wrong, whether it’s to prove the masses wrong, we’ll find something. And as if I didn’t have enough already to go out and beat Usman, I mean, when I heard Khabib say that it was – I was like ‘Yeah, you’ll see.’”
“It’s great. I feel very blessed that I’m in this position. I am considered to be the one flying the [Irish] flag right now. That definitely means a lot. I’ve just gotta make sure that I perform.”
"Number One On My List For My MMA Career"
“Big News” has been open about his desire to headline a card in Belfast, Northern Ireland since joining the PFL, and the 27-year-old knows that a title-winning performance against Nurmagomedov could set him up for a chance to make that dream a reality this year.
“As soon as I get that belt, the first thing I’m saying is ‘Get it to Belfast.’ That’s what I’ve envisioned, that is – to me, that’s number one of my list for my MMA career is to headline the SSE Arena in Belfast. And I think I’m gonna be in a position of pretty good leverage after I get this belt, so I’m gonna keep pushing for it.”
“I really long for this activity. In my Cage Warriors career there were times where I was only fighting once every year, this will by my fifth fight in 15 months. And, to be honest, I’m already thinking about the next fight. Not that I’m looking past this one, but I’m already thinking about the improvements that I’m gonna make, about what I can do next camp, about who I can fight, about where I can fight. It truthfully is already on my mind, so it’s a good sign that I want to be active this year.”
"Shock The World:, Part Two"
It’s unclear what exactly will happen with Nurmagomedov’s Bellator MMA title given the recent news that the PFL has officially folded that brand, but Hughes certainly intends to leave Dubai with some sort of belt and wouldn’t mind the distinction of being the last Bellator titleholder.
“That’s cool as well. The last Bellator title fight. When I get the belt, I definitely, definitely gotta be able to keep it. I mean, I would love if they just made a new belt and I get two belts. Whether that’s a PFL Champions Series belt, whether that’s a Road to Dubai special belt, I'd like to – it would be nice leaving there with two belts.”
“It’s shock the world, part two. That’s all it is.”
The title fight between Nurmagomedov and Hughes will headline PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series, which takes place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE on Saturday, January 25.
