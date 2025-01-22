(Exclusive) Paul Hughes Embraces "Destiny" in PFL Main Event with Usman Nurmagomedov

𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 ‼️



The second chapter in the Dagestan and Ireland Rivalry gets written as the Bellator MMA Lightweight World Title is on the line between Usman Nurmagomedov and @paulhughesmma 🇷🇺🇮🇪 #RoadToDubai | Sat Jan 25 | Coca-Cola Arena | Dubai, UAE | 10:30AM… pic.twitter.com/lFQlO9pEXc