Bo Nickal Details 5-Fight Plan for UFC Title
Bo Nickal knows exactly what he wants from the UFC and is pragmatic with his approach.
Currently unranked at middleweight, Nickal is 6-0 (3-0 UFC) and shows no signs of slowing down. The NCAA Division 1 wrestler has stormed through his opposition, submitting Cody Brundage and Jamie Pickett along the way.
Now, he has his sights set on the middleweight title, and he's not rushing himself.
"I want to [fight] two more guys that are unranked," Nickal said on his YouTube channel on October 10. "Then fight a ranked guy. So at that point I'll be 7-0, 8-0, 9-0, fight a ranked guy 10-0. 11-0 probably fight a top-five guy and then fight for the belt around 12-0."
Fans shouldn't be surprised if Nickal gets his opportunity sooner than expected. Both Alex Pereira and Steve Erceg received UFC title shots after just three fights each. Middleweight GOAT Anderson Silva won once in the Octagon before winning the title in his next fight.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- (Exclusive) Fabian Edwards Wants to Bring Bellator to Birmingham
- Exclusive: Ben Davis Talks BKFC Debut vs. McGregor Reporter
- Is PFL Promoting Francis Ngannou Wrong?
- UFC Fight Night Royval vs. Taira Full Card Predictions
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.