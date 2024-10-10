(Exclusive) Fabian Edwards Wants to Bring Bellator to Birmingham
Ahead of his highly-anticipated rematch against Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen on October 19, Fabian Edwards spoke to MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré about the PFL Super Fights PPV card, boxing, and his big plans for a trilogy fight with Eblen.
Rematch With Eblen For Bellator Title
The title fight between Eblen and Edwards was originally set to headline Bellator Champions Series: London on September 14, but the change in location and relatively quick booking for a rematch have done nothing to change how “The Assassin” is preparing for the biggest fight of his career.
“I’m happy the fight’s happening a year on [from the first one]. I didn’t feel like there was a lot that I needed to change. In the space of this year, I grew a lot. I put a lot of hours in training, because I knew after that last fight that it wasn’t gonna be long ‘til we faced each other. So I just made sure I got myself back in the gym, got working and kind of like washed away the first fight we had, and I focused on what I needed to focus on… I just know it’ll be a different result this time.”
The 31-year-old rebounded from being stopped at Bellator 299 when he defeated Aaron Jeffrey via unanimous decision in March. Eblen took a split decision over PFL’s 2023 Light Heavyweight Champion Impa Kasanganay at PFL vs. Bellator the month before that, but Edwards says he didn’t really see anything new from the Bellator titleholder during that outing.
“Eblen looks how Eblen always looks (laughs) and that’s it. I didn’t feel like there were any improvements in any areas, and that’s it…He’s the same guy, and I don’t know if he’s one of these fighters that tries to constantly improve, but I know I’m one of those guys and that’s what I know in this last year, I just know how much I’ve improved and the work that I’ve done.”
Joining PFL's Big PPV Push
The decision to move Eblen vs. Edwards 2 from London to PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in Riyadh, Saudi Araba added a third title fight to an already stacked card, and Edwards is excited to be a part of massive PPV event for the PFL.
“I think [adding the Eblen rematch] was a great move by them. They’ve obviously got massive fights on the card – The AJ McKee fight I’m looking forward to. [Francis] Ngannou, [Cris] Cyborg – I’m looking forward to all the fights, but those fights I’ve got my eyes on. Exciting fights. So to be added in the mix…I’m looking forward to going out there and entertaining, cause that’s the sport that we’re in, it’s an entertaining sport. So looking forward to going out there, entertaining and taking that belt and coming back to the UK with it.”
“I don’t get too caught up in [the extra spotlight]. Because obviously – regardless, fans will get to know me beyond the card with me going out there and winning the world title. But I won’t allow it to make me get a bit too crazy, you know what I mean? And end up fighting in a way that I shouldn’t fight. So it’s exciting, I will pick up some new fans after I go out there and smoke him and take that belt off him. But I won’t be fighting like a crazy man.”
A Stacked Card In Riyadh
Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira and Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco were initially revealed as the main and co-main events for PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants when the card was first announced.
Edwards will certainly have his eyes on the two title fights at the top of the bill after competing himself, but he’s also excited about the huge lightweight bout between Paul Hughes and former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee.
“It’s a massive step up [for Hughes]. AJ McKee – he’s one of the best guys in Bellator, one of the best guys in the world. I’ll always watch AJ do his thing, and he’s always impressed me and probably everyone else. So for Hughes to [suggest] the idea and beat him, that would just speak of the level that he’s at. But even if he doesn’t, it’ll speak of the balls that he’s got on him. Most people in their second fight in a promotion, they’re not gonna say ‘You know what, give me the best guy in the promotion.’ So regardless of whatever happens, I just know it’s gonna be a crazy fight, and hats off to both of them.”
“To see Francis in there against an opponent – I’m sure [Ferreira’s] bigger than him, never really seen Francis be the smaller man in there in an MMA cage. So to see them go out there, both skilled guys, it’s gonna be an entertaining fight...I know someone’s getting knocked out, so like I said, for the fans to be able to watch that, and to be able to be front row after I go out there and beat that man that’s beat me up before – it’s gonna be entertaining just to watch it from the front row.”
"You're A Good Boxer"
Ngannou famously left the UFC as the promotion’s reigning heavyweight champion before signing with the PFL, and Edwards is hopeful that he can follow in the footsteps of “The Predator” and test himself in boxing at some point after the PFL acquired Bellator earlier this year.
“I’m comfortable with [fighting under] the Bellator banner, but to be honest I’m a fighter, so if being able to fight in PFL will allow me to have more fights, then that’s what I’ll do. That’s what I’d do. I’m sure I should be able to even have boxing fights. My boxing coach has been saying ‘You’re a good boxer, you should have a fight.’ So if that’s an option for me, and I can go out there and fight someone good in boxing, then I just wanna fight. I’m getting old, and I just wanna make sure I have as many fights as I can have before it’s time to hang it up and experience it all.”
A Trilogy Fight In Birmingham
Any plans for a boxing match will obviously have to wait until after the rematch with Eblen, and if he claims the belt in Saudi Arabia then Edwards has every intention of demanding a trilogy fight in Birmingham, England.
“I’ve said trilogy straight away in Birmingham, my hometown. So that would be what I’m asking for. I won’t be thinking about anyone else. I won’t be trying to overlook someone right there, we have a trilogy to settle. Honestly, I’m locked in on Eblen, I’m locked in on beating him this fight and making the trilogy happen in Birmingham...Once I’m the one sitting in the chair with the belt on my shoulder, I’ll be the one saying ‘Birmingham, or I ain’t fighting again.’ I’ll be saying ‘Birmingham, or nowhere’. So once I got out there and do what I know I can do, I’ll definitely be screaming for that Birmingham card.”
“Honestly, let’s go man. I’m excited for this one. I’ve always said to myself ‘Anyone that’s ever beat me in my career, I beat them in a rematch.’ And that’s what I’m excited about. Regardless if there’s a belt on the line or not, I’m excited to prove to myself what I say is true and that’s it.”
PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants takes place on October 19 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and fans can catch Eblen vs. Edwards 2 as well as the rest of the stacked card on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and DAZN PPV worldwide.
Read More PFL, Bellator & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.