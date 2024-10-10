UFC Fight Night Royval vs. Taira Full Card Predictions
The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (October 12) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 13-fight card.
Main Card
Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
Even though he’s undefeated and has looked impressive since joining the UFC, I’m still surprised to see Taira lined as a fairly significant favorite in this matchup.
I’m still tempted to side with him given how dominant he’s been any time a fight goes to the ground, but given that Royval has proven himself against a higher caliber of competition I’ll pick “Raw Dawg” to at least temporarily halt Taira’s rise to title contention.
(Pick: Royval)
Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park
It may not be the flashiest pairing for a co-main event, but this is a solid middleweight matchup that presents an important opportunity for both men.
Park is only one loss removed from a four-fight win streak, but if he intends to get things done on the mat here I have concerns about if “The Iron Turtle” can solve Tavares’ typically solid takedown defense.
(Pick: Tavares)
Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden
A potential candidate for Fight of the Night honors if it doesn’t end in an early finish, this matchup features two fighters looking to build momentum following their wins earlier this year.
Njokuani likely saved his spot on the UFC roster with a split decision against Rhys McKee, and while Gooden is also coming off the first win of his second UFC tenure this looks like a difficult test for “Night Train” if he decides to stand and trade with Njokuani.
(Pick: Njokuani)
Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia
This is another well-matched fight on this card, especially with Garcia on a two-fight winning streak and Dawson having rebounded from his knockout-loss to Bobby Green with a win over Joe Solecki.
I expect that Garcia will provide a stiffer challenge for Dawson than the current odds indicate, but “KGD” should get the job done here.
(Pick: Dawson)
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono
Looking to snap the first three-fight skid of his career, Rodriguez faces another experienced veteran in Morono in Las Vegas.
“D-Rod” has come up short against some big names during his current losing run, and while Morono certainly presents a challenge I’ll take Rodriguez to get back into the win column.
(Pick: Rodriguez)
Josh Fremd vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
A third-straight loss could spell the end of Fremd’s time with the UFC, while Alhassan is looking to score his first win since January 2023 after a submission-loss to Joe Pyfer and No Contest against Cody Brundage.
“Judo Thunder” made name for himself in the UFC by scoring violent knockouts, and even though he’s going to be at a considerable height disadvantage I think he’ll find opportunities to connect with Fremd’s chin.
(Pick: Alhassan)
Preliminary Card
CJ Vergara vs. Ramazan Temirov
Vergara is likely on thin ice in the UFC after missing weight for a third time in his loss to Asu Almabayev, and the promotion hasn’t done him any favors by setting him up for a matchup with a debuting fighter riding the momentum of a nine-fight win streak.
(Pick: Temirov)
Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini
Pearce was storming his way towards featherweight contention before suffering back-to-back losses, and while he’ll need to be wary of Sabatini’s submission skills I’m picking him to win the grappling exchanges and get back on track in this fight.
(Pick: Pearce)
Niko Price vs. Themba Gorimbo
This should be an entertaining matchup for the fans even if it’s a hard one to call, and although Gorimbo certainly has momentum on his side I’ll lean with Price based on the fact that he’s been fighting UFC-caliber competition since 2016.
(Pick: Price)
Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf
Tafa stepped in to face Chris Barnett here before also being given a short-notice opponent of his own in Sharaf, and a fight with the debuting heavyweight looks like the perfect chance for “The Juggernaut” to snap his current two-fight skid.
(Pick: Tafa)
Cory McKenna vs. Julia Polastri
Polastri’s promotional debut against Josefine Knutsson didn’t go according to plan, and now in her second chance at a first UFC victory I'll slightly lean with her to get the job done against McKenna.
(Pick: Polastri)
Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon
Haddon made short work of Billy Brand to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August, but I’m picking Argueta to pull off the minor upset following a three-fight run that includes a submission-loss and a pair of No Contests.
(Pick: Argueta)
Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha
Carpenter welcomes Rocha to the Octagon more than a year after a submission-win his own UFC debut, and while there are some obvious concerns about ring rust I’ll still pick the 28-year-old to extend his unbeaten record in what should hopefully be a high-paced flyweight scrap.
(Pick: Carpenter)
