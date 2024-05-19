Boxing News: Fans React to Oleksandr Usyk Beating Tyson Fury to Win Undisputed Gold
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk did battle to determine who is the true heavyweight king, and fans have given their immediate reactions.
Fury and Usyk traded leather inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both men were vying for the right to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of boxing. There was plenty of pomp and circumstance ahead of the fight, but at the end of the night there could only be one winner.
That winner was Oleksandr Usyk.
BOXING NEWS - OLEKSANDR USYK NEARLY KO'S TYSON FURY, HANDS GYPSY KING FIRST LOSS
Fans React to Oleksandr Usyk's Huge Win over Tyson Fury
Usyk landed a right hand over the top early, but Fury was amped up to try to tell his opponent he has no power. He would later realize that Usyk's power is alive and well. Fury fired off more punches in the second round after Usyk landed another right hand. Fury went for the uppercut to the body was well.
In the eighth round, Usyk landed a barrage of punches in a brutal series that saw Fury stumble around before the referee ruled a knockdown. While Fury showed his incredible durability, he was never the same in the fight.
The bout went to the scorecards with one judge scoring the fight 115-112 for Usyk. One judge gave awarded a 114-113 score to Fury, but he was overruled by a judge who scored the fight 114-113 for Usyk, who was awarded the split decision win and is now the undisputed heavyweight champion.
Fans have taken to X to give their reactions to the instant classic.
