Boxing News: Manny Pacquiao's Next Fight Revealed to be Japanese MMA Champ
Manny Pacquiao has announced his first boxing match since retiring in 2022.
The fighting pride of the Philippines will return for a three-round exhibition at Super RIZIN 3 inside the Saitama Super Arena on July 28 against RIZIN featherweight champion Chihiro Suzuki. The two fighters faced off after RIZIN 47 on June 9.
Pacquiao isn't the first great boxer to compete under the RIZIN banner. His boxing rival, Floyd Mayweather Jr., has had two fights in RIZIN against kickboxing phenoms Tenshin Nasukawa and Mikuru Asakura, winning both.
Pacquiao commented on Mayweather's success in the promotion during the RIZIN 46 post-event presser:
"Floyd is different, he chooses his opponents," Pacquiao remarked. "No, I'm not choosing my opponents. Whoever wants to challenge me, I challenge... That's the difference."
Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 in RIZIN?
Pacquiao already appeared in RIZIN at RIZIN 45 in December 2023. There, CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara asked Pacquiao if he'd fight Floyd Mayweather under their banner, to which Pacquiao replied, "I'm ready."
It's all still up in the air, but fight fans could see a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 this decade, exhibition or not.
