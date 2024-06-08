Watch: World's Strongest Man KO's Opponent Stiff in 2v1 Freak Show MMA Fight
Former world's strongest man Eddie Hall took part in a freak show MMA fight on June 7, which he won in devastating fashion.
The 350+ lb strongman took on 'The Neffati Brothers' in the inaugural main event of the 'World Freak Fight League' in Blackburn, England. The two influencers stood little to no chance, however, as the man mountain towered over them inside the cage. The twins fought tentatively in the first two rounds until the third, where they pushed the pace to their peril.
As both men backed Hall to the fence, clambering for his legs, he rained down clubbing hammerfists to their backs and managed to powerbomb one of them with no effort. As the twin found his footing again, he loaded up on a right hand, but Hall was quicker to the mark and landed his own right hand, which spun his foe's head right round, knocking him stiff. The fight was called off immediately after.
View the clip below, courtesy of Neo Vale Tudo on X:
This is only Hall's second foray into martial arts. In 2022, 'The Beast' lost a unanimous decision to his weightlifting rival Hafþór Björnsson in a boxing match. Since then, Hall has been training alongside UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and can be seen collaborating with the professional fighter in many YouTube videos.
Fortunately, UFC heavyweights don't need to look out for 'The Beast' in the octagon since it's unlikely he'd weigh under the heavyweight limit of 265 lbs!
