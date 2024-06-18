BREAKING: Huge WWE Superstar Makes Shocking Return to Monday Night Raw
A big-time WWE superstar has made his way back to Monday Night Raw.
After WWE Raw kicked off with a video package showcasing what happened at Clash at the Castle 2024, as well as an irate Drew McIntyre walking backstage, fans were given quite the surprise.
Seth "Freaking" Rollins made an unexpected return, much to the delight of the crowd inside the American Bank Center.
Seth Rollins Makes His Surprising Return
Rollins took a moment to soak in the excitement from the live crowd before reminding fans that they were a part of "Monday Night Rollins." Of course, the fans were signing his song.
Rollins said that he missed the crowd, but he's back for one reason and that's to regain the World Heavyweight Championship. He said he's quite familiar with the Money in the Bank contract.
Before he could continue, the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest made his way out. Priest admitted he wanted to cash in on Rollins out of respect.
Priest said this isn't Rollins' show anymore. Rollins questioned if Priest wanted to be the greatest champion of all time, or a footnote in the history of The Judgment Day.
Priest offered Rollins a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2024. Rollins accepted the challenge.
It's a major championship match announced for the July 6th PLE event. Keep it locked on MMA Knockout on SI for the latest updates on the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank event.
