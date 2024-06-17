WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Clash at the Castle 2024 Aftermath, MITB Qualifiers
WWE is back in the United States for the post-Clash at the Castle 2024 edition of Monday Night Raw.
Drew McIntyre will likely be in a foul mood after being screwed out of the World Heavyweight Championship courtesy of CM Punk. McIntyre had Damian Priest beat at this past Saturday's PLE, but a ref bump changed the course of the match. Punk appeared and walloped McIntyre with a low blow, allowing Priest to hit South of Heaven to score the pin.
How will "The Scottish Warrior" respond to CM Punk once again spoiling his plans?
WWE Raw Results: Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches
Also on tap tonight will be the start of the men's and women's Money in the Bank qualifiers. Earlier today, Raw GM Adam Pearce announced two triple threat encounters to determine who will move on to the big ladder matches.
IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, and Kiana James will collide for a spot in the women's MITB match. Over on the men's side it'll be Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor to earn a chance to climb that ladder and retrieved the highly sought after briefcase.
We've also got a grudge match to look forward to. Carlito has been hanging around with The Judgment Day, but his feud with the LWO isn't over. He will be taking on the man he injured just before WrestleMania 40, Dragon Lee.
