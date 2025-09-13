Breakout UFC heavyweight reportedly handed top contender in November main event
A new reports suggests an exciting heavyweight clash is set to headline UFC Vegas 110 on November 1.
UFC's final stretch is lined with top-notch fights as we near the end of 2025. The new heavyweight title lineage begins with Tom Aspinall defending his title against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321, and fans eagerly anticipate a super fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.
That said, the heavyweight division is in dire need of contenders for whomever holds the title in 2026. It's currently waning with roughly thirty fighters on the roster, some of whom are the least exciting fighters in the promotion.
Report: Ante Delija vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta set for UFC Vegas 110
As reported by MMA Latino América on X, breakout star Ante Delija is set to clash with Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the main event of UFC Vegas 110 on November 1.
Delija, a former PFL heavyweight tournament winner, debuted to immediate success against Marcin Tybura at UFC Paris. 'Walking Trouble' put his power on display, walking through Tybura in just over two minutes. It was an impressive victory considering Tybura's ability to knock back contenders.
As for Acosta, 'Salsa Boy' had a five-fight streak ended by Sergei Pavlovich in August. This would still be an opportunity for Acosta to secure a title fight with an impressive victory. Regardless, a win for either man would surely guarantee their shot at the champion.
