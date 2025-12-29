UFC Champion Tom Aspinall shares grim medical update on eye injuries

UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall is still feeling the effects of the eye poke that brought his first title defense to a premature end at UFC 321.

The UFC already has a number of title fights lined up for the first quarter of 2026 as fans prepare for the promotion’s new era with Paramount, but one of the biggest questions heading into next year is when Aspinall will be available to run things back with Ciryl Gane.

The UFC star and the promotion’s CEO Dana White appeared to be at odds on his status after his latest injury update, and now Aspinall has revealed that he has multiple surgeries lined up to address the issues with his eyes.

Tom Aspinall Shares Update On Eye Surgeries

Speaking on his YouTube channel (h/t MMA Fighting), Aspinall explained that a second surgery is already planned for the early part of 2026.

The UFC 321 main event between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane ended in a No Contest. | (Zuffa LLC)

“By the time this is going out, I’ll probably have had surgery on one side already,” Aspinall explained. “Next surgery is coming mid-January. So, we’re working toward getting back. That’s the plan.”

READ MORE: UFC star signs off on new fight offer just days after withdrawing from UFC 326

Aspinall won the UFC’s interim heavyweight belt with a first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. The following year, the Englishman made a rare interim title defense and avenged his only UFC loss when he also stopped Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fans were hopeful that 2025 would feature a massive heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Aspinall, but Aspinall was formally promoted to undisputed champion following Jones’ retirement during the summer before being matched with Gane for his first title defense at UFC 321.

Will Jon Jones Return To The UFC In 2026?

The shadow of Jones loomed large over the heavyweight division leading up to UFC 321, and the future UFC Hall of Famer’s apparent desire to return this year makes the current state of the division that much more complex.

READ MORE: Oktagon MMA double-champ runs through top heavyweight that left UFC on win streak

UFC CEO White has already indicated that the promotion wants to get Aspinall vs. Gane rebooked as soon as possible, but the champion’s surgery update means that a timeline for that booking is far from clear. While Aspinall does hold the undisputed belt, many fans felt that UFC 321 was his opportunity to really solidify himself as champion and silence some of the chatter around Jones’ retirement.

Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Bones” seemingly has his heart set on fighting at the planned UFC White House card next year and hasn’t really mentioned the idea of reclaiming the UFC heavyweight belt as of yet, and rumors still persist that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira may also be eyeing a move up to the heavyweight division at some point next year.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC’s “God of War” turns heads with bizarre training method for UFC 325 fight

• Ex-UFC champion raises questions about outcome of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

• UFC knockout king claims heavyweight kickboxing champion passed on UFC 324 fight

• MMA veteran that was never knocked out in the UFC suffers brutal KO loss

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.