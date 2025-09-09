Carlos Prates admits UFC career nearly over as he outlines retirement plan
UFC welterweight sniper Carlos Prates doesn't plan on staying around for long, given that his next few fights go to plan.
Prates has had a meteoric rise in the welterweight ranks, notching four knockout victories in 2024 before losing a potential title eliminator against Ian Machado Garry in April.
Rebounding with a knockout win over Geoff Neal at UFC 319, Prates has been booked against Leon Edwards at UFC 322 this November. A stunning victory will surely guarantee a title shot for Prates in his next showing.
'I don't want to fight too much' ... Carlos Prates outlines UFC retirement plans
Perhaps in the wake of his two Fighting Nerds teammates, Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy, losing at UFC Paris, Prates isn't planning many more fights in the UFC.
"I'm gonna fight for the belt, I'm gonna win the belt, then I'm gonna challenge [Ian Garry] to a rematch, and then I'm gonna stop fighting MMA," Prates told Ariel Helwani.
"I don't want to fight too much. . . Just enjoy life, BBQ, [drink] some beers. That's it... Enjoy my time by the pool, just chill, take care of my mom."
Prates' (incomplete) Muay Thai and kickboxing record comprises 34 fights, with 29 wins. He has a total of 63 (confirmed) fights across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.
He fights Leon Edwards on the main card of UFC 322 on November 15. There are four confirmed fights for the card so far.
- (c) Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev; welter title
- (c) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang; fly title
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez; fly
- Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates; welter
More MMA News
• Joe Rogan takes harsh stance on Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated UFC legacy
• UFC legend Ronda Rousey breaks silence about UFC White House comeback fight rumors
• Nassourdine Imavov calls for Khamzat Chimaev title fight after UFC Paris win
• 22-fight UFC favorite announces retirement after brutal buzzer-beater knockout
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.