Joe Rogan takes harsh stance on Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated UFC legacy
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has called a plethora of fights across a two-decade span, which means numerous ex-champions have come and gone.
This includes former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired shortly following his Oct. 2020 win against Justin Gaethje to finish his career an with an unblemished 29-0 record. Many pundits appreciated the way Nurmagomedov left on his own terms, as did Rogan. However, there was just one problem: Nurmagomedov's win against Gleison Tibau in July 2012.
Although Nurmagomedov came away victorious by unanimous decision in Las Vegas at UFC 148, the same night that saw Anderson Silva put his rivalry with Chael Sonnen to bed, Rogan says it's a fight Nurmagomedov should have lost.
"I think that’s the one guy that should’ve beat him,” Rogan said during Saturday's UFC Paris YouTube Fight Companion. “If you look at the record, Khabib’s got an undefeated record."
Despite the flawless mark, Rogan says fans should review the record from a holistic viewpoint.
“There’s an asterisk," Rogan said. "That asterisk is Gleison Tibau."
Even though the fight is a decade-plus old, Rogan said it's one Tibau should have been awarded a decision for.
“That was a very f****** close fight that I thought Khabib lost," Rogan said. “It was early in Khabib’s career. You know, it was before he won the title.”
Khabib vs. Tibau Is Still Up For Debate
Rogan shared similar remarks about Nurmagomedov during a "JRE" episode with President Donald Trump last year.
“He might have lost to Gleison Tibau," Rogan said. "He might have lost to him. He might have lost a round and that was a controversial fight where people feel that Gleison Tibau could have actually got the decision in that fight. I’d have to go back and watch it again to make a decision.”
Ultimately, though, Rogan gave the former champion his flowers.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Got Kudos From Joe Rogan
“Khabib was fantastic,” Rogan said. "If you looked at accomplishments in terms of championship fights, Khabib retired 29-0 but he didn’t have as many world championship fights."
Nurmagomedov remains part of the MMA community in a coaching capacity. However, UFC CEO Dana White said previously that Nurmagomedov would have had more to offer if he had remained a UFC champion.
“I do [think he’s coming back],” White told Zach Gelb in 2020. “I think that he’s not going to retire. His dad wanted him to get to 30-0 and I think he wants to honor his dad’s wish.”
Oh, what could have been.
