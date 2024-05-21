Cody Rhodes Reveals Special Moment with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will never forget his moment at WrestleMania 40, and The Undertaker is one of the key reasons for that.
This year's "Show of Shows" was a special one for Rhodes, who finally shattered the glass ceiling to become "the guy" in WWE. Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns with some help from Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker, who all played a role in thwarting The Bloodline's plan to have Roman retain the top prize in WWE.
As if the occasion wasn't special enough for Cody, "The American Nightmare" received a ringing endorsement from "The Deadman."
WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 WINNER THE ROCK LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN THE SMASHING MACHINE
Cody Rhodes on Moment he Shared with The Undertaker
Cody Rhodes appeared on iHeartRadio Louisville's "The Babyfaces Podcast" and revealed the special moment he shared with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40.
"When he chokeslams The Rock I got to make eye contact with him ever so briefly," Rhodes recalled. "I think maybe he wanted to have a moment, maybe not. I could be overestimating my importance to The Undertaker here, but he winked at me."
"He winked at me and then the lights went out, and it was like legitimate magic had just happened."- Cody Rhodes
"All the times he struck people with lightning, he did it. It's literally just as he gave me a nice [wink] the lights went out, and I couldn't believe it. To me, it's one of the most special things ever."
The Undertaker hasn't appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 40, but you never know when gong will sound again.
As for Cody, he has been the fighting champion he claimed he would be. Rhodes' first title defense was a successful one, having an instant classic with AJ Styles at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Here's the clip of Cody Rhodes discussing his special moment with The Undertaker:
INCOMING WWE STAR GIULIA SUFFERS INJURY TWO MONTHS BEFORE REPORTED NXT DEBUT
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.