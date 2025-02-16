Conor McGregor lists 3 opponents he’d like in BKFC, including former foe
If you doubt Conor McGregor will fight in BKFC, "think again"...
While still under UFC contract, the former two-division UFC Champion is considering jumping ship to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship where he is already a part-owner. Sidelined from MMA since July 2021, McGregor's taking a real liking to bare-knuckle boxing, wanting to fight there someday as a 'player-manager'.
'Mark My Words,' McGregor Foresees BKFC Debut
Promoting the BKFC's first stops in Spain, Philadelphia and now Florence, Italy on Apr. 26, McGregor says he isn't here to take part in the promotion, he's here to take over.
"If you think I'm up here, if you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle, and I won't step in there myself. Think again," McGregor said at the BKFC Italy press conference on Sunday.
"Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."
McGregor Reveals Names On UFC Fighter Hit-List
One of the best boxers in UFC history for his power and precision, McGregor wants to follow several UFC stars to the Squared Circle like Eddie Alvarez, the champion he knocked out at UFC 205 to capture the lightweight title.
McGregor, a two-division champion in both UFC and Cage Warriors, says he'd like nothing more than a shiny gold belt in BKFC... perhaps against a marquee name?
"I would wish to be the bare-knuckle world champion," McGregor continued. "That is a significant belt to hold in your career..."
"There are many showcase bouts. You could say Mike Perry," McGregor said of potential opponents in BKFC. "You could say Jeremy Stephens. You could say a rematch against Eddie Alvarez. You could say many matches but the lightweight title, who's the champion right now? Lightweight, welterweight... Let's see. I am open. We will see when it comes."
David Mundell holds welterweight gold and Franco Tenaglia lightweight, the world champions are not lacking in skill but name value compared to seasoned UFC veterans Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens, and Eddie Alvarez.
Perry and Stephens are undefeated in BKFC, both fighters squaring off with part-owner Conor McGregor after previous TKO wins. It was a full-circle moment for Stephens as McGregor had roasted him with six words back at the UFC 205 presser in 2016: "Who the f*** is that guy?"
Jeremy Stephens beat a couple of former UFC fighters in Jimmie Rivera and Alvarez, "Platinum" Mike Perry doing his thing in BKFC against more of them: Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Michael "Venom" Page and two-time 'The Ultimate Fighter' contestant Julian Lane.
At this point of his career, currently locked in with the UFC, there's no telling if or when could we see McGregor, 36, fight for BKFC with two fights left on his deal.
