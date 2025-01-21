CSAC Releases UFC 311 Fight Night Weights, 10 Fighters Gain 20+ lbs. After Weigh-Ins
Fans are abuzz over some how much weight several fighters at UFC 311 had gained back by the time they entered the cage on fight night.
UFC 311 Reports Shows Startling Weight Trends & Disparities
As with UFC 311 fighters payouts reported by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) earlier this week, one of the unique wrinkles to the UFC holding an event in California is that the commission tracks how much weight fighters gain between weigh-in day and fight night in an effort to identify potentially dangerous weight cutting trends.
As noted in the report from MMA Fighting, athletes are flagged by the CSAC if they gain more than 10% of their body weight back between weigh-ins and fight night, which was the case for 15 of the 26 fighters that competed at UFC 311.
Islam Makhachev, Renato Moicano, and Merab Dvalishvili all gained back 17% of their bodyweight. Moicano actually came into fight night 3.8 lbs. heavier than Makhachev for his short-notice shot at the lightweight belt, while Umar Nurmagomedov gained back 21.8 lbs. (16%) for his co-main event matchup with bantamweight titleholder Dvalishvili.
Raoni Barcelos, his opponent Payton Talbott, and Tagir Ulanbekov all also gained back 17%, and UFC 311 actually featured one fighter that lost weight between weigh-ins and fight night with Jailton Almeida dropping 2.8 lbs. before his heavyweight matchup with Serghei Spivac.
Jiří Procházka only gained back 3.7 lbs. (2%) for his fight with Jamahal Hill, and while Hill gained back 8% of his bodyweight for a weight advantage of 13.6 lbs. on fight night, “Sweet Dreams” came up short in the battle between former light heavyweight champions and was stopped in the third round.
The biggest weight disparity came in the main card curtain-jerker between Reinier de Ridder and Kevin Holland. Holland may want to consider returning to welterweight after being submitted in the first round of that fight, as de Ridder held an astonishing weight advantage of 22.4 lbs. when the two middleweights entered the cage.
You can take a look at the fight night weights for every UFC 311 fighter below, as reported by the CSAC (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).
