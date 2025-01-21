Jiri Prochazka Recalls Drinking with Jamahal Hill Post-Fight, What He Told UFC Foe
Jiri Prochazka has made peace with Jamahal Hill following their 'Fight of the Night' contender at UFC 311.
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Prochazka isn't one to talk trash before his fights, and that's where he and Hill differ - his opponent dead-set on revenge against Alex Pereira for knocking him out at UFC 300.
Also on the hunt for Prochazka the last couple of years, Hill has said a few things about his fellow ex-champion here and there. On the other hand, the Czech fighter let his fists do the talking, counter-punching Hill to oblivion for a third-round TKO at UFC 311.
Prochazka: "We Fight Together, We Drink Together..."
Backstage, Hill was very emotional following the result - Prochazka later buying a drink for his former foe once they were out of the arena.
"We saw each other after the fight and in the bar when we were back in the hotel. I bought him a glass of vodka. So, we took a shot and I just told him like, 'We fight together, we drink together... all good between us,' and he is the same," Prochazka said on the Ariel Helwani Show.
While Hill hasn't been much of a fan-favorite since losing to Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka believes the former champion to be a good man after sharing a drink with him.
"He's a good guy, man. He's a really, really good guy," Prochazka said of Hill. "In some situations, I don't know why he was [talking] before the fight. We spoke about his speeches and all these things but I don't care right now. It is behind us."
