Dan Hooker plots UFC comeback against boogeyman everyone is avoiding
Dan Hooker -- 'The Hangman' hasn't had a fight since August 2024, owing to a plethora of injuries that have kept him out of the cage. Now, the Kiwi scrapper is preparing for a comeback fight this year, and he'd like an opponent nobody else wants to fight.
Known for his exciting style, Hooker missed out on a very lucrative opportunity against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. However, it's not Gaethje on his mind for his return fight, it's Arman Tsarukyan, the No. 1-ranked lightweight contender whom nobody wants to fight.
Tsarukyan is currently one of the highest-risk, lowest-reward fighters in the top-five, primarily because he's fallen out of stead with the UFC since pulling out of his title fight at UFC 311 on a days' notice. Fighters aren't interested in Tsarukyan when names like Charles Oliveira, Max Hollloway, and Justin Gaethje surround him on the roster.
Hooker, however, thinks differently...
Dan Hooker sends fiery, insult-filled callout to Arman Tsarukyan
Speaking on The Rock podcast, Hooker explained he's been medically cleared to fight as early as November this year. He took the opportunity to blast Tsarukyan with insults.
"I'm cleared to fight in November," Hooker remarked. ". . . I want that Arman [Tsarukyan fight], I think he's a scumbag monobrow loser... and I'll cave his face right in. That's on the cards, there's not a single other fighter in the top five, or anyone ranked between me and him [available to fight]. . . . He's the number one contender no one gives a flying f--- about."
What Dan Hooker vs. Arman Tsarukyan means for the lightweight division
If Hooker gets his wish, there will no longer be a clear no.1 contender for Ilia Topuria's lightweight belt. A win for either man still doesn't guarantee a title fight given their relative inactivity.
It would be another 'everything to lose vs. everything to gain' type of fight, like Hooker vs. Mateusz Gamrot.
'The Hangman' has proven very successful at upsetting the oddsmakers, evidenced by his battles with Gamrot and Jalin Turner. Tsarukyan, on paper, is an easier matchup than Gamrot.
However, a matchup with Hooker is Tsarukyan's best shot at putting himself back in title contention, since he is stylistically the most favorable matchup in the top ranks.
Has Arman Tsarukyan called out Dan Hooker before?
Tsarukyan lashed out at Hooker in the aftermath of UFC 317 in June, remarking, "On a side note, Dan Hooker is still a b----. Just thought that needed to be said."
Hooker didn't hold back in his reply, snapping back with, "You're a human side note. Number one contender no one gives a f--- about."
Fans will have to wait and see whether Tsarukyan gets his title shot on merit, or whether he will need one more fight to secure his lightweight title shot.
More MMA News
- UFC confirms banger debut fight for two-division MMA champion at UFC Paris
- Upset knockout rocks UFC card as hometown favorite beaten to pulp
- UFC reveals stacked main card for Alex Pereira's next fight
- Jon Jones lashes out at UFC rival for disputing his MMA GOAT status
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.